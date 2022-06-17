Gov. Brad Little signs disaster declaration over flooding for Nez Perce, Idaho counties

Gov. Brad Little signed a state disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho counties on Friday because of dangerous travel conditions caused by spring flooding.

Excessive rainfall and runoff throughout north-central and northeast Idaho regions is causing “significant damage” in the region, according to a news release from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. The flooding obstructed several roadways in the area.

The state disaster declaration will provide funding to the two impacted Idaho counties for response and repair efforts. Friday’s declaration is the first weather-related declaration in Idaho for 2022, according to the news release.

Idaho County engineers estimated a $1.5 million cost to make permanent repairs to three road systems damaged by the flooding. The county requested to be included in the governor’s declaration to access federal financial assistance toward repairs, said Jerry Zumalt, emergency management coordinator for Idaho County.

“That’s a significant amount compared to our road maintenance budget,” Zumalt told the Idaho Statesman by phone. “We don’t have those kinds of funds available.”

Zumalt said the cost of repairs could increase if additional damage is found in the 400 miles of Idaho County roads. Funding support for repairs would be provided by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, an Idaho public agency that helps local jurisdictions seek funding for infrastructure projects.

Nez Perce County Emergency Management had issued a flood watch from June 10-13, later extending it to a flood warning, which is issued when flooding has occurred or is imminent. Empty sandbags were made available for free at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office to protect properties from rising water, according to a Facebook post from emergency management.

“We’re grateful and thankful for the governor’s decision to add us to that declaration,” Zumalt said.