Gov. Andrew Cuomo Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Michaela in Honor of Her College Graduation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a proud dad!

On Sunday, the New York politician, 62, shared a sweet message to his daughter Michaela, 22, who graduated from Brown University this year.

"Congratulations to all 2020 graduates. While the celebrations are different this year , the pride is even stronger. And to my daughter Michaela, who officially graduates today: The best is yet to come. That I promise," he tweeted.

Cuomo shares three daughters, Michaela and twins Mariah and Cara, 25, with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy. (Mariah also graduated from Brown University while Cara graduated from Harvard.)

Cuomo and Kennedy married in 1990, but divorced 15 years later.

Also on Sunday, Cuomo's daughter marked the big day on Instagram.

"DIY senior portrait done ✅ Congratulations to everyone on whatever education or projects you’ve completed this spring, and if staying socially distanced sums up your past few weeks, thanks for keeping us all safe," Michaela said. "Brown may be over for me but I’ll never stop learning and never stop plugging a culture of respect and consent."

Most recently, Michaela, who majored in education and human development, joined her father at the table during a March 19 briefing and urged young people to take social distancing seriously.

Earlier this month, the father of three raved about spending quality time with his daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have my three girls with me Cara, Mariah and Michaela. They were forced to come home," Cuomo told Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"You know, they're in their early 20s, so hanging out with dad is not super cool right now. But that was the silver lining to the quarantine, they had to come home," Cuomo said. "So they're with me, and that's great. Otherwise, they're in their early 20s, the last thing they want to do is hang out with dad, and they're out there living their lives."

The proud parent added, "In a crazy way, this gave me time with them that I would have never had so that's been great."