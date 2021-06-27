Gov. Abbott, it isn’t ‘micromanagement’ to protect Texas’ dogs from cruelty

One’s Catholicism must come first

In response to Karen Tumulty’s June 23 commentary, “In pressuring Biden, Catholic bishops forget lessons of JFK,” (17A) I suggest that for those like her and me who are both American citizens and Catholics, the latter is infinitely more significant.

I doubt that documentation of our nationality or citizenship will be required at the judgment. But to be in full union (in other words, communion) with the church will indeed matter.

To receive Holy Communion is an expression of that perfect union; otherwise, it is to act without integrity. And this union includes humble submission to the church’s authoritative teaching — which, since the first century has held that abortion is a very grave moral evil.

- Father Allan Hawkins, Fort Worth

Hardly all wearing MAGA gear

Your June 24 front-page story “Critical race theory foes speak out at Fort Worth school board meeting” about the parents expressing their opinions to the Fort Worth ISD about critical race theory stated that some wore Make America Great Again hats and T-shirts and were draped in American flags. The reporter seemed to be casting aspersions on that. But the vast majority weren’t, anyway. Are we supposed to believe your reporter or our lying eyes?

- Leslie Phillips, Fort Worth

A pretty simple station solution

Want to make the Fort Worth T&P Station readily accessible on the Lancaster side without waiting for a $2 million renovation? How about we just unlock the door? (June 23, 1A, “Entrance for T&P Station set for $2 million redo”)

When the Trinity Railway Express started running years ago, that door was always unlocked and accessible. Why is it locked now? Just unlock it and quit frustrating people like me who wish to use the train and access the station from the Lancaster side.

- Dave Bodden, Fort Worth

Mattie Parker has what it takes

Luke Ranker’s June 20 front-page story, “Family, small-town roots shaped Fort Worth’s new mayor,” about Mayor Mattie Parker was an expertly written chronicle of her achievements and positions in government agencies.

What a resume. Her political training and education will serve her well. Hailing from Hico and making the big leap to being elected in Fort Worth is quite a testament to what can happen to someone from Small Town, USA. Parker has poise, confidence and charisma. She is well-equipped to tackle inequities and racism and ultimately will reconcile our neighborhoods and politicians.

Welcome, Mayor Parker, to the mayorship of our great and growing city.

- Delores Cantrell, Fort Worth

Dogs will suffer, Gov. Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of Texas’ dog cruelty bill is a tragedy for Texans and their pets. (June 24, 2A, “Reaction to Abbott veto swift, sharp”) It would have set basic standards to prevent dogs from being left outside on heavy chains or without access to shelter and water.

This bill was popular with lawmakers of both parties, law enforcement officers and constituents. It would have saved many outdoor pets from the tragedies we see every year in Texas, especially in extreme weather.

The governor should use his veto power sparingly and only after making an informed decision. It is apparent from Abbott’s veto proclamation and characterization of the bill as “micromanagement” that he asked few if any questions about it before killing it.

- Rebecca Whitehouse, Little Elm

A way to fight weather extremes

In the June 23 front-page story, “A hot Texas summer could be bad for your health,” Haley Samsel and Ciara McCarthy highlight the impact to public health that we all suffer as a result of climate change.

When I check the weather forecast during these Texas summers, air quality alerts are no longer a surprise. Unfortunately, extreme weather is most harmful to those who are least equipped to protect themselves or empowered to speak out for their causes.

Something that stood out to me was the description of the lose/lose situation we face, in which air conditioning saves lives while creating even more pollution through the processes used to power it.

One way we can address climate change is to encourage our legislators to support bills such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which has broad backing from economists and climate scientists.

- Zaid Ward, McKinney