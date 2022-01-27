Gouverneur Bancorp Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc.
·12 min read

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faye C. Waterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOVB) (the “Company”) holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank”), announced today results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

A Note to our Shareholders: As announced through a press release issued on January 6, 2022, Cambray Mutual Holding Company (the “MHC”), the Company, the Bank and Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent (“CBCV”) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CBCV will merge with and into the Bank, with the Bank as the surviving institution with total assets estimation of $210 million. As a result, the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 saw a rise in professional fees compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021 due to costs associated with the merger agreement. Professional fees increased $90,000, from $72,000 at December 31, 2020 to $162,000 at December 31, 2021. The increased costs incurred by the merger include due diligence, financial and legal services. The regulatory applications are in process and we anticipate closing by the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

To supplement our financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, we used the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Non-interest Income, Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax (AEBIT), Adjusted Income Tax (Benefit), and Adjusted Net Income. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. The financial information excludes from non-interest income, the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements held with Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”).

We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In light of these limitations, we provide specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this release.


Financial and Operational Metrics

For the Quarter Ending

12/31/21

12/31/20

Statement of Earnings

(In Thousands)

Interest Income

$

1,078

$

1,161

Interest Expense

83

109

Net Interest Income

995

1,181

Provision for Loan Loss

16

-

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Loss

979

1,052

Non-interest Income

451

556

Non-interest Expenses

1,194

1,331

Income Before Income Tax

236

277

Income Tax

25

35

Net Income

$

211

$

242

Adjusted Statement of Earnings

Interest Income

$

1,078

$

1,161

Interest Expense

83

109

Net Interest Income

995

1,052

Provision for Loan Loss

16

-

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Loss

979

1,052

Non-interest Income

451

556

Deduct: Unrealized gain on swap agreement

261

235

Adjusted Non-interest Income (1)

190

321

Non-interest Expenses

1,194

1,331

Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax (1) (“AEBIT”)

(25

)

42

Income Tax

25

35

(Addback) Deduct: change in EBIT tax calc. per income adj.

(55

)

(50

)

Adjusted Income Tax (Benefit)(1)

(30

)

(15

)

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$

5

$

57


Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands)

For the Quarter Ending:

(In Thousands)

12/31/21

12/31/20

Net Income

$

211

$

242

Deduct: Unrealized gain on swap agreement

261

235

Addback (Deduct): Change in EBIT tax calc. per income adj.

(55

)

(50

)

Adjusted Net Income(1)

$

5

$

57

(1) “Adjusted Non-interest Income”, “Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax”, Adjusted Income Tax (Benefit)”, and “Adjusted Net Income” are non-GAAP measures. See “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.


Net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $211,000 or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $242,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The earnings resulted in an annualized return on average assets of 0.64%, a decrease from 0.83% at September 30, 2021, while the annualized return on average equity decreased to 3.06% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 3.93% for at September 30, 2021.

Adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 decreased 91.23% to $5,000 or $0.003 per diluted share, compared to $57,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The earnings resulted in an annualized return on average assets of 0.02%, a decrease from 0.25% at fiscal 2021 year-end, while the annualized return on average equity decreased from 1.19% to 0.07% for the same period. As noted earlier in this press release, earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 were impacted by fees associated with the merger agreement.

Interest income on loans decreased $87,000, or 8.10%, from $1,074,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to $987,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total interest income decreased $83,000, or 7.15%, from $1.16 million to $1.08 million during that time.

Interest expense on deposits decreased $6,000, from $89,000 at December 31, 2020 to $83,000 at December 31, 2021. Interest expense incurred on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, $20,000 at the end of December 2020, decreased $20,000, to $-0- with currently no borrowings at the end of December 2021, resulting in a total interest expense of $109,000 and $83,000, respectively.

Interest spread, the difference between the rate earned on interest-earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.31% at December 31, 2021 and 3.64% at December 31, 2020.

Non-interest income decreased $105,000, from $556,000 in December 2020 to $451,000 in December 2021. This includes the unrealized market value gain on swap agreements held with FHLBNY of $261,000 and $235,000 for the first quarters of fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which excludes the non-cash unrealized market value gain on swap agreements held with FHLBNY, decreased $131,000 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total assets decreased $1.97 million, or 1.46%, from $134.73 million at September 30, 2021 to $132.76 million at December 31, 2021. Asset composition includes non-performing assets of 0.69% of total assets, an increase from the September 2021 figure of 0.48% while securities available for sale decreased by $360,000, or 1.46%, from $24.61 million to $24.25 million over the same period.

Net loans increased $1.52 million, or 1.77%, from $86.35 million to $87.87 million over the same period. The Bank’s portfolio continues to perform well after a strong fiscal year 2021. The Bank had $16,000 in provision for loan losses during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase from no provision made in the same period of the 2021 fiscal year. Non-performing assets were $910,000 at December 31, 2021, compared to $646,000 at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $609,000 or 0.69% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 as compared to $620,000 or 0.72% at September 30, 2021. Foreclosed real estate was $241,000 and $276,000 at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The Bank continued its success with their secondary market mortgage program with FHLBNY after a strong performance in fiscal year 2021. Loan volume increased $371,000, from $13.20 million at September 30, 2021 to $13.57 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank recognized $21,000 of fee income from the program over the same period.

Deposits decreased $1.15 million, or 1.14%, to $99.60 million at December 31, 2021 from $100.75 million at September 30, 2021. The Bank currently holds no brokered deposits or advances from FHLB.

Shareholders’ equity was $27.60 million at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 1.41% from the September 30, 2021 balance of $27.21 million. The Company’s book value was $13.59 and $13.40 per common share based on 2,031,377 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has numerous interest rate swap agreements (“swaps”) with FHLBNY as a means to hedge the cost of certain borrowings and to increase the interest rate sensitivity of certain assets. The accounting for changes in the fair market value of these swaps (unrealized gains or losses) is currently recognized in earnings as non-interest income (loss). Activity in Fiscal year 2021 had resulted in an unrealized gain on the fair market value of these swaps due to a rise in longer term U.S. Treasury bond rates. While the swaps market value will continue to fluctuate with long term bond rates and projected short-term rates, the Company has both the intent and ability to hold these swaps to maturity regardless of the changes in market condition, liquidity needs or changes in general economic conditions.

During the first quarter of Fiscal year 2022, the market value of the swaps continued to rise, resulting in an unrealized gain in market value of $261,000 for the quarter. Management feels that by eliminating these fluctuations in market value from the GAAP statements, it is able to provide a more accurate picture of Company’s financial and operational results.

While the swaps market value will continue to fluctuate with long term bond rates and projected short-term rates, the Company continues to mitigate its interest rate risk and benefit from the interest income earned on the swap agreements.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Non-Interest Income We define Adjusted Non-Interest Income as total non-interest earnings excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. Adjusted non-interest income excludes from other non-interest income the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements.

Adjusted Earnings Before Income Tax We define AEBIT as net income (loss) before income tax, excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. AEBIT excludes from total earnings before income tax the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements.

We have included AEBIT because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those related to operating expenses. Accordingly, we believe that AEBIT provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business as it removes the effect of certain non-cash items with variable unrealized gains and losses. AEBIT is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Income Tax (Benefit) We define Adjusted Income Tax Benefit as the income tax calculated from the adjusted earnings before income tax.

Adjusted Net Income We define Adjusted Net Income as net income less certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring business operating results. Adjusted Net Income excludes the non-cash measurement of the unrealized gains or losses in market value on swap agreements held with FHLBNY and the subsequent recalculation of associated income tax. Adjusted Net Income should be considered a supplement, and not a substitute for, net income prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company, which is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York, is the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association. Founded in 1892, the Bank is a New York State chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

Statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include among others, the impact of changes in market interest rates and general economic conditions, changes in government regulations, changes in accounting principles and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios. Therefore, actual future results may differ significantly from results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact Faye C. Waterman, President and Chief Executive Officer at (315) 287-2600.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the