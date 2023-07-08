The gourmet guide to Britain's culinary coastline

The Hidden Hut on Porthcurnick Beach: "a magical beach kitchen serving big salads, sausage rolls, cakes and ice cream at lunchtime" - Nik Taylor / Alamy Stock Photo

British seaside cuisine is truly extraordinary. We have crab shacks and beach hotels, sheds offering lobster rolls and cabins that specialise in seafood barbecues. We can enjoy fine dining with magnificent views or scoff shellfish pasties on the sand.

And then there are the ice creams … Everything, then, you might desire to fuel your sandcastle-building, swimming or afternoon spent gazing out to sea.

I’m lucky enough to live by the sea in Dorset and know that you don’t need to go to the Mediterranean to dine with a world-class view of the water. From England’s sandy coves and windswept beaches to the rugged shores of Wales and the wild loveliness of seaside Scotland, our coastline is amazing. And there are many wonderful things to eat when you’re there.

'You don’t need to go to the Mediterranean to dine with a world-class view of the water,' says Sue Quinn, pictured at Joe's Cafe on South Beach in Studland Bay - Andrew Crowley

My mouth tingles at the thought of fish and chips at Morton’s in Ballycastle – the fish stunningly fresh, fried in a light crisp batter – and the crab pasties served from Steephill Cove on the Isle of Wight. Britain does formal seaside dining brilliantly, too, if you prefer to savour a meal without sand between your toes. A trip to the Isle of Lewis for local lobster, a glass of something chilled and a panoramic view through picture windows at Uig Sands ­Restaurant is special indeed.

Our seafood is superlative – in fact, we export so much of it you may well be served British catch when you ­holiday in Europe. And there are ­wonderful afternoon teas and other ­seaside specialties on offer, too. Here, I share my favourite haunts and reveal the personal favourites of the country’s keenest food lovers – gourmet gems that will have you craving the coast all summer long.

South West

For a shellfish spree: Emily Scott Food, Newquay

The gentle south coast in Penzance to Land’s End and the rugged north coast from St Just to Watergate Bay is home turf for chef and food writer Emily Scott, whose eponymous restaurant sits right on the sea wall in the bay. Expect fish and seafood and seasonal produce brought together thoughtfully on the plate. For a special treat, try her lobster frites and champagne lunch (£45pp) and stay for the beautiful sunset.

Watergate Bay, Newquay TR8 4AA; emilyscottfood.com

For a vanilla cone: S Jelbert, Newlyn

“Do one thing and do it well,” advises Scott, who nips to Newlyn, where this understated ice-cream parlour does just that: Jelbert’s vanilla is so good, it’s the only flavour they make.

9 New Rd, Newlyn, Penzance TR18 5PZ

For supper and a stay: The Gurnard’s Head, Zennor

“A favourite place of mine to escape to and reset,” reveals Scott. “A lovely pub with rooms between St Ives and St Just. Its menu changes every day, so there’s always something fresh to try.”

St Ives TR26 3DE; gurnardshead.co.uk

The Gurnard’s Head in Zennor sits on prime coastal real estate

For al fresco feasts: The Hidden Hut, Portscatho

Tucked away near Portscatho on the remote Roseland Peninsula, this magical beach kitchen serves big salads, sausage rolls, cakes and ice cream at lunchtime. On selected summer evenings, there are open-air feasts. Not to be missed.

Portscatho, Truro TR2 5EW; hiddenhut.co.uk

For fresh fish on the veranda: Hope Cove House, Kingsbridge

To eat, drink and bask on the suntrap veranda is bliss for chef Jane Baxter, whose own supper club/lunch club, Wild Artichokes, lies inland and is also beloved of foodies. “The views, ­seaside-chic interiors and simple but perfectly executed menu at Hope Cove House make it hard to beat,” says Baxter.

Inner Hope, Kingsbridge TQ7 3HH; hopecovehouse.co

For seafood barbecues: Beer Beach, Beer

Score fresh seafood from Beer Fisheries shop on this stunning cove, then walk around the headland to Hooken beach to grill it. “The mackerel, scallops, crab and lobster are particularly good and mostly landed by their own day boats,” says Hugo Guest, chef proprietor of nearby Glebe House hotel.

Beer, EX12 3BZ

For snacks after rock-pooling: The Old Mill Café, Wembury Beach

Reward a rock-pooling session – ­Wembury is one of the best spots in the UK for it – with hot fluffy crumpets, toasted teacakes and “chunk” pasties at this café, beloved by Tom Aikens, chef proprietor of London’s Muse ­restaurant. “They use the best fresh produce for their delicious cakes and light meals.”

Wembury Beach, Plymouth PL9 OH; oldmillcafewembury.com

For a bacon roll: Joe’s Café, Studland Bay

Nothing beats a swim followed by a bacon roll and mug of tea at Joe’s Café on the water’s edge. There are ­sandwiches, pasties and sweet treats, too. Or check its Facebook page for evening pop-ups when seafood is on the menu.

South Beach, Studland BH19 3AU; facebook.com/people/Joes-Cafe-South-Beach

For sausage rolls: The Sandy Salt Pig, Studland Bay

You’re well served for food in this bay; a 10-minute stroll along the South West Coast Path brings you here, where the lobster in the mac ’n’ cheese is straight from nearby Kimmeridge Bay and the meat in the famous sausage rolls hails from small farms in the area. Hang out on hammocks or comfy beanbags and enjoy the astonishing view.

Middle Beach Car Park, Studland BH19 3AP; thesaltpig.co.uk

Customers queue at the Sandy Salt Pig at Middle Beach in Studland - Andrew Crowley

For stunning views: Shell Bay, Studland

Perched on Purbeck peninsula, the sweeping vista over Brownsea Island and Poole Harbour is as stunning as Shell Bay’s seafood. “It’s one of my favourite places,” says chef and food writer Melissa Hemsley. “There’s no bad table, that’s how good the setting is. The menu is delicious and ever changing, depending on what’s been caught.”

Ferry Road, Studland BH19 3BA; shellbay.net

For oysters: Crab House Café, Wyke Regis

This relaxed café overlooks the ­Portland oyster beds, so bivalves don’t come much fresher.

Ferrymans Way, Wyke Regis DT4 9YU; crabhousecafe.co.uk

Crab House Cafe: bivalves don’t come much fresher - Matt Austin

South East

For seafood rolls: Dungeness Fish Hut, Dungeness

This quirky, family-run shipping-­container-turned-snack-shack is a favourite of Will Devlin, chef proprietor of the Small Holding restaurant in Kent. He raves about the scallop and bacon rolls, and monkfish rolls with tartar sauce. “It’s one of life’s great pleasures,” he says. Check it’s open before you go.

Dungeness Road, Romney Marsh TN29 9NB; dungenesssnackshack.net

For spanking-fresh fish: Jenkins & Son, Deal

Food writer Rosie Birkett is a regular of this fourth-generation fishmonger, who buys from day boats in Ramsgate, Dover and beyond. “Whether you’re after a whole wild sea bass for the ­barbecue, a celebratory seafood platter to eat with mayonnaise and French bread, or a tray of lobster mac ’n’ cheese to shove in the oven, this place will sort you out,” she says. “The sweet little cooked Atlantic shell-on prawns are perfect for taking to the beach with a couple of oysters and a bottle of something chilled.”

18 High Street, Deal CT14 6BB; jenkinsandsonfishandgame.co.uk

For hip seafood and wine: Sargasso, Margate

Supperclub host and sourdough expert Martha de Lacey is a huge fan. “As well as boasting the most beautiful spot on the harbour arm, the vibe inside is lovely, with attentive, friendly staff and high tables and bar seating allowing peeks into the open kitchen,” she says. You might find Whitstable rock oysters, clams, mussels and sea bass on the menu – the cloudlike ­Parmesan fritters, too, have a cult ­following. “Unmissable if you find yourself peckish in Thanet,” de Lacey says.

Margate Harbour Arm Stone Pier, Margate CT9 1AP; sargasso.bar

'The vibe inside is lovely, with attentive, friendly staff and high tables and bar seating allowing peeks into the open kitchen' - Sargasso

For sunset sipping: Little Swift, Margate

Adored by locals, this little bar prides itself on serving drinks worthy of a Margate sunset. Watch the day slip away while sipping craft beer, margaritas or wine. Devour glorious cheese or charcuterie, anchovy or olive boards, served with excellent local bread.

7-8 Marine Drive, Margate CT9 1DH

For crab pasties: The Crab Shed, Ventnor

Hidden away in Steephill Cove, this enchanting shack offers crab pasties, cooked lobster and salad at little tables on the sand. Treasured by locals and ­visitors lucky enough to discover their secret. Access via steep steps.

Steephill Cove, Ventnor, Isle of Wight PO38 1AF; steephillcove-isleofwight.co.uk/crab_shed

Steephill Cove's Crab Shed

East Anglia

For seafood platters: The Company Shed, Colchester

“How could I not mention this place!” enthuses food writer Nicola Miller about this wooden shack overlooking ­Blackwater and Colne estuaries. No ­starters, mains or desserts, just ­magnificent seafood platters. BYO bread and butter, and wine, if you like (although they sell both). Eat in (reservations ­essential and you need to order lobster, crab and oysters ahead) – or takeaway.

129 Coast Road, Colchester CO5 8PA; the-company-shed.com

Magnificent seafood platters are the only thing available at The Company Shed - Caz Haward

For picnic provisions: James Hunt Fisheries, Felixstowe

Bring bread and butter, suggests Miller, and buy smoked salmon, smoked prawns and dressed crab. Then, catch the tiny, motorised ferry across the Deben to Bawdsey Island and eat it all on the beach. Idyllic.

Ferry Road, Felixstowe Ferry IP11 9RZ; facebook.com/people/JamesHunt-Fisheries-Ltd-Felixstowe-Ferry

For old-fashioned fish and chips: Flora Tea Rooms, Dunwich

Opposite Dunwich’s famous beach, this café is old school in the very best sense of the term. Fish is locally sourced, and puddings are traditional (think sherry trifle and lemon possets). Afternoon tea must be ordered in advance. “It’s ­massively popular,” Miller says.

Beach Rd, Dunwich IP17 3EN; floratearoomsdunwich.co.uk

At Flora Tea Rooms, all the fish is locally sourced - Christian Elsley

For pot-to-plate shellfish: Rocky Bottoms, West Runton

This erstwhile brick kiln is run by ­Richard and Alison Matthews, who catch and prepare the seafood they serve. “The quality is superb,” says Miller.

Rocky Bottoms, Cromer Road, West Runton NR27 9QA; rockybottoms.net

For seafood subs: The Crab Hut, Brancaster Staithe

A picture-perfect harbour crab hut ­selling eight-inch subs stuffed with crab, crayfish or lobster, as well as pots of cockles, whelks, mussels and more.

Harbour Way, Brancaster Staithe PE31 8BW; @thecrabhut

North East

For a seafood picnic: Collingwood Seafood, North Shields

“I’m a huge fan of seaside dining,” says Anna Hedworth, chef proprietor of Cook House in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. “This is my favourite fresh fish shop, full of langoustines, crab, lobster and local catch.” For something ready to eat, grab a seafood platter for a picnic on one of the gorgeous beaches (order ahead).

1 Cliffords Fort, North Shields NE30 1JE; collingwood-seafood.co.uk

For grilled fish: Riley’s Fish Shack, Tynemouth

This legendary shack, comprising two shipping containers, offers fresh ­seafood cooked simply over fire, unspoiled views across the sea and a wonderful vibe. “We recently had our staff party there and ate huge platters of red mullet, crab cakes, skate wings, flatbreads and loads of ­fire-grilled veg,” Hedworth says. “It was totally delicious.”

King Edward’s Bay, Tynemouth NE30 4BY; rileysfishshack.com

For crab sandwiches: The Ship Inn, Low Newton by the Sea

Park the car at this tiny, whitewashed pub on the village green and enjoy a bracing walk around the bay to ­Dunstanburgh Castle and back. “Then, reward yourself with the best crab sandwiches and pints around,” recommends Hedworth. The views across the windswept beach are extraordinary – listen out for the call of seals.

Low Newton, Northumberland NE66 3EL; shipinnnewton.co.uk

The Ship Inn: the best crab sandwiches and pints around

N Ireland

For stunning scenery: Daft Eddy’s, Ards Peninsula

“Strangford Lough and the Ards ­Peninsula provide some of the pound-for-pound best seafood in the world,” says Conor Gadd, the Belfast-born chef proprietor of London’s Trullo ­restaurant. Perched on Sketrick Island and accessed by a causeway, this bright restaurant is surrounded by the beauty of Strangford Lough. Gaze across the water to basking seals and wading birds and enjoy the best of the area’s seafood. “It’s a stunning spot to tuck in to some scampi caught just up the road in Kilkeel,” Gadd says.

1 Sketrick Island, Killinchy, Newtownards BT23 6QH; dafteddys.co.uk

For cracking fish and chips: Morton’s, Ballycastle

“After a walk around the Giant’s Causeway, their fish and chips really hits the spot,” Gadd says of this tiny ­harbourside shop. “The fish is ­stunningly fresh and lightly fried in crisp, delicate batter, and the chips have more than enough texture to handle the lashings of salt and vinegar I like to drench them in.”

9 Bayview Rd, Ballycastle BT54 6BT; facebook.com/mortonsfishandchips

Wales

For a seaweed splurge: Café Mor, Pembrokeshire

Claudine Boulstridge, Wales-based chef and recipe tester for Yottam ­Ottolenghi, adores the Beach Food Company’s seaweed products, which find their way on to the menu of its cute café. Try half a Pembrokeshire lobster in a toasted roll spread with seaweed butter and dash of lemon. “Eating it overlooking the beach is so good!” Boulstridge says. There’s also an outside beach bar, lovely ­garden and seating overlooking East Angle Bay.

The Old Point House, Angle SA71 5AS; beachfood.co.uk

Cafe Mor, Pembrokeshire

For celebration meals: Coast, Pembrokeshire

The curved lines of this modern ­restaurant reflect the arc of the ­beautiful beach on which it sits. Although formal, Boulstridge says it’s still great for families. “We’ve been there a few times for large family ­occasions and the kids have tried amazing new foods and enjoyed the ‘poshness’ of it, as well as the ­stunning view,” she says.

Coppet Hall Beach, Saundersfoot SA69 9AJ; coastsaundersfoot.co.uk

Scotland

For langoustines: Kishorn Seafood Bar, Strathcarron

This charming blue cabin provides views across Loch Kishorn to Skye – and exceptional seafood. Go for a platter: I enjoyed one overflowing with creel-caught langoustines, dressed crab, Skye oysters and hand-dived scallops.

Kishorn IV54 8XA; kishornseafoodbar.co.uk

For dramatic landscapes: Uig Sands Restaurant, Isle of Lewis

Remote it might be, but the food and floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of magnificent Uig Bay will blow you away. Seafood is the star – look out for freshly-caught lobster, langoustine and fish – but locally sourced meat, fruit and vegetables are excellent, too. Reserve a room so you can wake up in this ­extraordinary landscape.

Timsgarry HS2 9ET; uigsands.co.uk

What are your favourite British seaside eateries? Let us know in the comments