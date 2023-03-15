Gourmet burger chain left town owing back taxes, unpaid rent to Lexington landlord

BurgerFi, the gourmet burger chain that came to Lexington in 2018, has closed its remaining locations and owes back taxes and rent on at least one site.

Signs on the door of the BurgerFi at 1816 Alysheba Way in Hamburg say it has been closed “by order of the Franklin Circuit Court for nonpayment of taxes owed the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

It’s unclear exactly how much the business owes in state taxes to the Kentucky Department of Revenue.

The restaurant apparently closed in February.

Also taped to the door of the now-empty restaurant is an eviction notice, dated March 14.

The BurgerFi location in Hamburg has signs on the door that say “This Business Has Been Closed By Order of the Franklin Circuit Court for Nonpayment of Taxes Owed the Commonwealth of Kentucky.” An eviction notice is also taped to the door.

According to the complaint filed in Fayette Circuit Court by the Madden Family, which owns the building, MMBB Holding Co. LLC (which was doing business as BurgerFi of Hamburg) owes more than $22,517 in unpaid property taxes for 2022.

The restaurant also is alleged to owe more than $22,000 in unpaid rent for January, February and March of 2023.

Altogether, BurgerFi of Hamburg allegedly owes more than $44,500 in overdue taxes, rent, penalties and fees, according to the complaint.

A hearing on the eviction is scheduled for March 28 before Judge John L. Tackett in Fayette Circuit Court.

A copy of the notice of eviction and the complaint from the landlord was taped to the door of BurgerFi in Hamburg.

The Madden family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for BurgerFi Corp., which is publicly traded, said in a statement via email: “This is an individual franchisee and not a corporate location and as such, any questions would need to be directed to the lease holder.”

David Rodriquez, the registered agent for MMBB Holding Co. and franchise group president, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He opened all three Lexington BurgerFi locations with business partners including Mike Miller, former basketball player for the Denver Nuggets.

All Lexington BurgerFi restaurant locations closed

BurgerFi also has closed the location at 141 Rojay Dr. near Fayette Mall. According to Sarah Robinson, a spokeswoman for CBL Properties, which owns the building, the restaurant at Fayette Plaza closed in January.

Story continues

The BurgerFi on Rojay Drive near Fayette Mall also has closed. This was the first Lexington location, opened in 2016 by franchise group president David Rodriquez. His group also opened a location near the University of Kentucky campus and at Hamburg.

The BurgerFi near Fayette Mall also has closed. It opened in 2016.

“We did not evict them,” Robinson said.

A representative of BurgerFi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BurgerFi opened its first Kentucky location in March 2016. In June, the Florida-based chain announced it would open a second location by the University of Kentucky campus in Coliseum Plaza, which had recently been purchased by Phil and Lee Greer.

At one point, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart ate lunch at the UK location when she was in Kentucky to tour AppHarvest facilities. Stewart was on the board of both BurgerFi and AppHarvest.

Martha Stewart apparently was in Lexington in March 2021 and stopped by BurgerFi near the University of Kentucky campus for a quick lunch.

The UK location on Avenue of Champions and Rose Street closed in early 2022.