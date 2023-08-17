Gotta catch ‘em all: New Johnson County store aims to be Pokemon collectors’ paradise

Travis Overton points to a card protected in the plastic sleeve of a binder, similar to ones stacked loosely on a counter. Like the others, a Pokemon is printed on its slick front.

But this one is rare, he says — worth several hundred dollars.

Charizard, Squirtle, Pikachu: The cast of Japanese character cards, 2.5-by-3.5-inches each, can get pricey depending on their condition and scarcity. The demand is high, as interest in rare Pokemon cards has continued since their birth in the ‘90s, Overton says.

Some play the Pokemon card game and battle their friends, but others simply collect and trade. The brand inspired a television series, movies, plushies and several video games.

Overton’s upcoming Pokemon card store at 15937 W. 65th St. in Shawnee, The Poke Post, will cater to casual and staunch Kansas City area Pokemon trainers alike.

And the hobby may not be as niche as some might think. The Poke Post has amassed over 1,300 followers on social media ahead of its opening in early-to mid-September. Kids and adults alike stop regularly, Overton said, asking when the store will launch.

“My expectations have been greatly increased since I got those neon signs up,” he said, pointing to lit-up characters on the back wall. “I see the smiles on those kids’ faces, and I mean, they do light up.”

The Poke Post features thousands of new and vintage Pokemon cards.

The Shawnee Station spot, near a Walmart Supercenter, carries a variety of new and vintage card packs. Customers can also sell and trade cards.

Tables have high-resolution cameras that record patrons’ reactions to opening packs. Pokemon internet personalities can use the footage for their social channels if they find a lucky card.

Plus, customers can have The Poke Post send their cards to be graded by the Professional Sports Authenticator company, which verifies a card’s worth.

Overton hopes to host events, like tournaments that will count toward the official Pokemon League and card trading nights with food trucks.

“Yes, we buy, sell and trade. … But we’re also trying to focus on community,” he said.

Story continues

Like many, Overton collected Pokemon cards in childhood. He grew up, got married and started a family.

Then the pandemic hit. Overton went to visit his cousin, who was shuffling through a 25th anniversary pack, complete with his old favorite characters.

“It was just this wave of emotion that just came over me that was like, ‘Man, I was so fond of this. I remember this,’” Overton said. “I think that next weekend, when I got home, I started buying the original cards from my childhood.”

As Overton’s COVID hobby led to boxes of cards stacked in his basement, he began to realize how valuable cards could be. He saw them as an investment opportunity — diversifying a portion of his assets into cards rather than crypto or real estate.

Then, he dreamed of opening a business.

The Poke Post will open in early to mid-September in Shawnee, owner Travis Overton says.

“That’s kind of the pinnacle,” he said. “If you have a hobby of anything, you can’t really take that hobby any further than having a store.”

He signed his lease in April and began building displays and hanging framed jumbo Pokemon cards on the walls.

While he focuses on mostly Pokemon products, Overton’s shop carries Yu-Gi-Oh! and Harry Potter trading cards.

Overton’s shop joins a few other area trading card stores — Collector’s Cache at 13354 College Blvd. in Lenexa and Joplin-based Vintage Stock, which has several locations across the metro.

Future customers can stay updated on The Poke Post’s grand and soft openings by following the business on social media or at thepokepost.com.

Overton is looking forward to meeting fellow hobbyists, and even reigniting a lost love of Pokemon in some.

“Now that my generation is growing up, they actually have adult money,” he said. “They can invest in something.”