Gotransverse Partners with Snowflake Data Marketplace to Offer Premier Data Access with Near Real-time Reporting

Gotransverse Offers Add-on That Enables Direct Queries to Billing Data Stored in the Snowflake Data Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake , the cloud data platform, that will make Gotransverse’s Premier Data Access add-on available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. Premier Data Access gives users direct access to Gotransverse billing data stored on Snowflake’s cloud data platform for advanced reporting, visualization, and analytics.



As a Snowflake technology partner, Gotransverse has been providing consumption-based billing support services to and supported by Snowflake. By offering Premier Data Access through the Snowflake Data Marketplace, Snowflake users now have a tool they can use to view Gotransverse billing data in near real-time for faster queries and reporting, analysis, and to combine with other data sets such as ERP, CRM, and provisioning. Premier Data Access gives direct Snowflake access to customers, making it easy to view billing accounts, run queries, and investigate billing anomalies for auditing.

“Snowflake has embraced usage-based pricing from our inception, and we understand the value of an intelligent billing engine like Gotransverse for enabling utilization-based business models at scale,” said Snowflake SVP Product Management, Christian Kleinerman. “By adding Premier Data Access to the Snowflake Data Marketplace, Gotransverse empowers Snowflake customers to seamlessly access and derive insights from their billing data.”

Gotransverse’s Premier Data Access add-on allows users to generate all their billing reports in one place using preferred reporting, analytics, and machine learning tools such as Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, and Qlik Sense. On Snowflake Data Marketplace, users can also combine billing and revenue recognition data with other data sets across CRM, CPQ, ERP, and provisioning, to provide immediate insight into revenue and operations that can increase the business value of their data.

“Snowflake is a prime example of the new generation of native cloud-based services that are embracing usage-based pricing and recurring revenue models,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “We specifically designed our intelligent billing platform to accommodate pay-as-you-go services and quote-to-cash at scale. With more businesses following Snowflake’s example and using Snowflake’s single, integrated platform to store Gotransverse billing data, we see adding our Premier Data Access to the Snowflake Data Marketplace as a logical move to better serve our customers.”

For more information about Gotransverse’s Premier Data Access, visit https://gotransverse.com/platform/premier-data-access .

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com





