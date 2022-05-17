GoTo Wins TrustRadius Top Rated Awards Across Six Communications and Support Products

GoTo Group, Inc.

TrustRadius recognizes GoTo products for twelve of their 2022 Top Rated Awards following GoTo’s recent rebrand from LogMeIn

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, the only flexible work company that makes it easy for small and midsized businesses to connect and support customers and employees, today announced that six of its collaboration and support products, GoTo Connect, GoTo Meeting, GoTo Webinar, GoToMyPC, Rescue, and Central have been recognized with 2022 Top Rated awards from TrustRadius due to their high customer satisfaction ratings and reviews on the B2B software review platform. These awards follow the company transformation GoTo has had over the last year, including a complete rebrand, improved product experiences, and new product launches.



GoTo was recognized with Top Rated awards for nearly all of the company’s major products within both complementary parts of the business, remote support and communications. GoTo received awards for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), VoIP, and Video Conferencing for the company’s flagship communications product, GoTo Connect, Webinar and Virtual Event for GoTo Webinar, and Web and Video Conferencing, Presentation, Video Conferencing, and Virtual Classroom for GoTo Meeting. In the remote support space, GoTo was awarded for Remote Desktop for Rescue and GoToMyPC, and Remote Monitoring and Management for Central.

The Top Rated awards distinguish products in each category that have excellent customer satisfaction ratings based entirely on customer reviews. The awards validate GoTo’s efforts to offer feature sets that go above and beyond to support their customers and employees, and result in strong ROI. To determine the winners of these awards, TrustRadius analyzed reviews collected in 2021 and conducted extra vetting to ensure only the highest-quality products were recognized.

“Making IT easy and secure for our customers so they can in turn better serve their customers drives all that we do,” says Jamie Domenici, Chief Marketing Officer of GoTo. “It’s an honor to receive these awards from TrustRadius for long-standing favorites like GoTo Meeting, Rescue, and Central as well as our new communications platform, GoTo Connect. We love the recognition of our two decades of experience in remote work as well the promise our customers see in our new tools. But our job is never done. We will continue listening to our customers and further streamlining and innovating our products into a unified experience so that whether your employees are at home, in the office, or on the go, we can enable them with great communications and support tools.”

Among the customer reviews include:

“GoTo Connect is suited for companies of all sizes. From your small family-owned business to your large support centers. It also can handle if the business is all remote or if you are [a] business that all the employees come to the office.” - Vice President of Client Services, BOLD Integrated Payments





“GoTo Webinar is well-suited to help ease the burden on our workers by allowing for real-time collaboration with our vendors, which, in turn, allows our issues to get resolved quicker than say, email threads.” - Analyst in Information Technology





“[Rescue] allows me to effectively and efficiently do my job! Without this tool, support calls would take longer and the overall resolution would be much harder to find. I have used other tools in the past but love [Rescue] because multiple people can be on the call at once. It is easy to control and view any monitor resolution.” - Senior Client Care Consultant, Velosio



To learn more about GoTo’s collaboration and support solutions, please visit www.goto.com.

About GoTo:

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact

Alyssa Kanter

press@goto.com

+1 617-279-2443



