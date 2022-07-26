GoTo Receives TMC’s 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for UCaaS product, GoTo Connect

·4 min read
GoTo Connect was awarded for exceptional innovation following the company’s February rebrand and launch of a new product experience

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support and management platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named GoTo Connect as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner. Presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, the award recognizes GoTo Connect’s new experience launched this past February during the company’s rebrand which unified its two flagship products, GoTo Connect for all unified communications needs, and GoTo Resolve for remote IT support.

“It is an honor for GoTo Connect to be recognized as a Unified Communications Product of the Year. During a time when businesses, in particular, small and medium-sized organizations are facing many challenges, we are proud to know that our product can help support essential communication across their employee and customer base,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, GoTo. “We built the solution with SMBs in mind by offering an all-in-one tool to foster better communication and collaboration. As business and economic environments continue to shift, we’re committed to helping SMBs fulfill their potential and create better experiences for their employees and customers.”

GoTo Connect is an all-in-one solution that is simple, secure, and built to enable businesses to work productively from anywhere. It unites GoTo’s collaboration solutions in a new application, with services including cloud telephony, meetings, messaging, and contact center capabilities. The simplicity behind GoTo Connect’s solution provides flexibility that allows for the fastest deployment in the market, all in less than a single day. GoTo also offers IT support using the same administrative system and a converging user experience through GoTo Resolve.

“It gives me great pleasure to honor GoTo as a 2022 recipient of TMC’s Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, GoTo Connect,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by GoTo in their groundbreaking work on GoTo Connect.”

For more information on GoTo’s communications and support portfolio, please visit: www.goto.com

About GoTo
GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

GoTo Contact:

Alyssa Kanter
Press@goto.com
617-279-2443


