This Gothic Mansion in USA is Reminding Everyone of Count Dracula's Castle

In a world that has consumed fictional stories like Vampire Diaries, Twilight Saga and Dracula, a recent sale of a gothic mansion has got netizens flipping out. American real estate company Zillow posted the images of a premiere luxury estate situated in Salt Lake County, Utah that got some netizens to think of it as the modern-day residence of Count Dracula.

The pictures of the luxurious real estate property, which is estimated to be worth $3,713,979, in America gives off some creepy vibes with its Transylvanian architecture. The pictures of the castle were posted on Twitter where it received mixed reactions from the users.

Twitter user Hazel Basil posted a tweet on January 20, 2021, where she described the Utah property as “terrifying”.

so this house is terrifying pic.twitter.com/2o2dBHmli3 — hazel basil (@hayzul_nut) January 19, 2021

Some netizens found the property impressive as one of the users commented that they think the property is “incredible”. While some expressed their desire to move into the house, another user said that it is a creepy house but they are in.

In a reference made to the nineteenth century classic novel by Bram Stoker called Dracula who was repulsed by garlic, one user commented that they would live there and put garlic everywhere.

Meanwhile, a user who was much into gaming compared the interior of the house to a level in a Dark Souls game. The Souls series is an action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware that debuted in 2009.

For some, the house was just too creepy as one user wrote that they are incredibly uncomfortable.

Another user wrote that this is the kind of house that a whole other family could live in and one would just never know which is also one of their worst nightmares.

The house also reminded some users of a creepy version of Disneyland as Tracy M commented that there is a hundred percent chance that the person who created the property is an adult season pass holder for Disneyland.

The Goth architecture of the house reminded some of the real-life version of the Goth family house from Sims.

One of the most peculiar parts of the house was its wine cellar that reminded one user of the area where Salvatores from The Vampire Diaries locked up vampires to dry out on.

For some who are not interested in socializing much with people, the house looked like a perfect choice since it would scare their friends. As this user tweeted: