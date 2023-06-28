‘Gotham Knights’ Co-Creator Posts Heartfelt Goodbye: “I Truly Believe This Show Was Made To Bring Together A Community Of People”

Gotham Knights co-creator Natalie Abrams didn’t want to leave without saying goodbye.

On the night of the drama’s series finale on the CW, Abrams — who created the DC Comics-based drama with Chad Fiveash and James Patrick Stoteraux — posted a heartfelt message Tuesday for her beloved “BatBrats” who were about to see their show end after one season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

The series from DC, Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti Prods. was a respectable ratings performer but was canceled to make way for the network’s new (see: cheaper) business model.

“Gotham Knights is coming to an end,” Abrams said on Twitter. “It’s taken a while to accept this fact, to grieve the loss of something so unique and ethereal as this first project. From the moment I pitched Greg Berlanti the two sentences that would become this oddball underdog of a show, it no longer belonged to me. It belonged to every single member of this incomparable family comprised of our writers, our actors and our crew.”

Abrams goes on to write, “I truly believe that this show was made to bring together a community of people — both on screen and off. Our fans embraced this show wholeheartedly and enthusiastically. You gave us life, you hired billboards to try to save us, you made stickers, t-shirts, notebooks, you made being a BatBrat an exciting journey. Thank you for making this such a positive experience.”

A few words on the end of #CWGothamKnights… pic.twitter.com/TXqbsNu29z — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) June 27, 2023

Gotham Knights picked up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies—Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara)—when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. The drama also starred Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produced alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams served as co-exec producer.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.