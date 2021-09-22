Gotham Group Signs ‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin

EXCLUSIVE: The Gotham Group has signed Indian director, writer and producer Pan Nalin, whose latest feature Last Film Show was well-received at Tribeca this year.

The pic – an homage to cinema as seen through the eyes of a young Indian boy – debuted at the fest and became the first foreign-language film to be named Tribeca’s Audience Award First Runner Up. Samuel Goldwyn Films recently picked up North American rights to the project.

Nalin’s previous film Angry Indian Goddesses won the Audience Award at Rome Film Festival. His other works include Samsara and Valley of Flowers, and his films have to date collectively won 30 international awards.

“Last Film Show is about hope, improbable hope, and a celebration of filmmakers who dare to share their dreams of a better future for us all. Years ago, it was an era of cinema, when phones were not smart, the net was not flix, the box was not an office, and movies were not “content”. So before it is too late, I had to make the Last Film Show with a positive and optimistic message that the mediums of storytelling will keep evolving and the storytellers have to keep up with that evolution,” said Pan Nalin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pan Nalin to the Gotham family and introduce him to our colleagues around town,” added Lindsay Williams, Gotham partner and Literary Department head. “Last Film Show is such a joyful, uplifting film – we can’t wait for the world to discover it.”

