Gotham Awards: ‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ & ‘Beef’ Are Double Winners; Supporting Performance Prize To Charles Melton – Updating Live

The Gotham Awards, among the first of the movie-kudos season, is underway at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. Deadline will be updating the winners list as they are announced.

Charles Melton took home the gender-neutral Outstanding Supporting Performance award for Netflix’s May December.

Neon’s Anatomy of a Fall picked up the first two trophies of the night — for Best International Feature and Best Screenplay, which was penned by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.

Director Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters from Kino Lorber then took Best Documentary Feature. Later on, the Breakthrough Director Award went to A.V. Rockwell for Focus Features’ A Thousand and One.

Coincidentally, Netflix’s Beef took the first two small-screen awards. It won for Breakthrough Series –Under 40 Minutes and Outstanding Performance in a New Series, which went to Ali Wong. She beat out her co-star Steven Yuen and eight others for the gender-neutral prize.

National Geographic’s A Small Light picked up the Gotham for Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes.

It’s the first ceremony in a decade with no budget caps for eligibility, leading to a more star-studded event than usual that saw Ryan Gosling with a Supporting Performance nomination for Barbie and Penelope Cruz for Ferrari.

The October nominations and late-November ceremony are industry bellwethers, coming at the start of awards season following fall festival buzz.

The 33rd annual event is handing out a new set of awards tonight called Icon & Creator Tributes. Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Killers of the Flower Moon, George C. Wolfe (Rustin), Michael Mann (Ferrari) and Ben Affleck (Air) have been honored so far, with Greta Gerwig (Barbie) still to come.

The disappearance of the decade-old budget cap, which most recently had been set at $35 million, is the biggest change. Announcing the shift last summer, the Gotham Film & Media Institute said it was meant “to broaden our reach in terms of recognition and accessibility to the wider community.” Many bigger-budget films opted not to submit, including Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon and The Color Purple.

Here are the winners revealed so far, followed by the remaining nominees:

Winners

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Charles Melton

May December (Netflix)

Breakthrough Director Award

A.V. Rockwell

A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes

A Small Light

Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, creator; Susanna Fogel, William Harper, Avi Nir, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Lisa Roos, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, executive producers (National Geographic)

Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes

Beef

Lee Sung Jin, creator; Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Jake Schreier, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, executive producers (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Ali Wong

Beef (Netflix)

Best Documentary Feature

Four Daughters

Kaouther Ben Hania, director; Nadim Cheikhrouha, producer (Kino Lorber)

Best International Feature

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet, director; Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, producers (Neon)

Best Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Neon)

Nominees

Best Feature

Passages

Ira Sachs, director; Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt, producers (Mubi)

Past Lives

Celine Song, director; David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, producers (A24)

Reality

Tina Satter, director; Brad Becker-Parton, Riva Marker, Greg Nobile, Noah Stahl, producers (HBO Films)

Showing Up

Kelly Reichardt, director; Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, producers (A24)

A Thousand and One

A.V. Rockwell, director; Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston, producers (Focus Features)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Origin (Neon)

Lily Gladstone

The Unknown Country (Music Box Films)

Greta Lee

Past Lives (A24)

Franz Rogowski

Passages (Mubi)

Babetida Sadjo

Our Father, the Devil (Cineverse)

Andrew Scott

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

Cailee Spaeny

Priscilla (A24)

Teyana Taylor

A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Michelle Williams

Showing Up (A24)

Jeffrey Wright

American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)





