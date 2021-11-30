Gotham Awards 2021 Winners: ‘Flee,’ ‘Drive My Car,’ Maggie Gyllenhaal, and More

The Gotham Awards are taking place at 8pm ET, November 29, in Lower Manhattan, back in their usual prime slot at the start of the awards season. (Last year’s ceremony actually took place this year in January, instead of the usual late November/early December spot.) Below, follow along as IndieWire updates this list with all of the winners as they happen.

The Gotham Film and Media Institute will host the live stream of the ceremony on the organization’s Facebook page. The event marks the first significant awards ceremony of the season, ahead of most critics groups and guilds.

Films with budgets exceeding $35 million are automatically disqualified from Gotham Awards consideration. For this reason, major Oscar contenders from Netflix, such as Jane Campion’s Venice winner “Power of the Dog,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick Tick Boom,” Jeymes Samuels’ “The Harder They Fall,” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” did not make the cut.

Prior to the nominations announcement, the Gotham Awards confirmed that Kristen Stewart would be the recipient of this year’s Performer Tribute thanks to her performance in “Spencer.” Other honorees include Eamonn Bowles (who is receiving the Industry Tribute), the cast of “The Harder They Fall” (receiving the Ensemble Tribute), and Campion (who is receiving the Director’s Tribute).

The Gotham Awards don’t always quite line up with Academy Awards, but they play a role in elevating contenders early on in the season. Last year’s winner for Best Feature was “Nomadland,” which ended up sweeping the circuit with Best Picture wins at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Riz Ahmed won the Best Actor prize on his way to an Oscar nomination in the same category for “Sound of Metal.” The 2021 Best Actress prize went to Nichole Behari for “Miss Juneteenth,” a critical favorite, who didn’t end up with an Oscar nomination.

Best Feature

“The Green Knight”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“Pig”

“Test Pattern”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Faya Dayi”

“Flee” WINNER

“President”

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Best International Feature

“Azor”

“Drive My Car” WINNER

“The Souvenir Part II”

“Titane”

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?”

“The Worst Person In The World”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter”

Edson Oda for “Nine Days”

Rebecca Hall for “Passing”

Emma Seligman for “Shiva Baby”

Shatara Michelle Ford for “Test Pattern”

Best Screenplay

“The Card Counter,” Paul Schrader

“El Planeta,” Amalia Ulman

“The Green Knight,” David Lowery

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal WINNER

“Passing,” Rebecca Hall

“Red Rocket,” Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Frankie Faison in “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes in “Wild Indian”

Brittany S. Hall in “Test Pattern”

Oscar Isaac in “The Card Counter”

Taylour Paige in “Zola”

Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon C’mon”

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket”

Lili Taylor in “Paper Spiders”

Tessa Thompson in “Passing”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in “Mass”

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

Colman Domingo in “Zola”

Gaby Hoffmann in “C’mon C’mon”

Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Marlee Matlin in “CODA”

Ruth Negga in “Passing”

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in “CODA” WINNER

Natalie Morales in “Language Lessons”

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby”

Suzanna Son in “Red Rocket”

Amalia Ulman in “El Planeta”

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“The Good Lord Bird”

“It’s A Sin”

“Small Axe”

“Squid Game”

“The Underground Railroad”

“The White Lotus”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Blindspotting”

“Hacks”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Run the World”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“City So Real”

“Exterminate All the Brutes”

“How To with John Wilson”

“Philly D.A.”

“Pride”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes in “Rutherford Falls”

Ethan Hawke in “The Good Lord Bird”

Devery Jacobs in “Reservation Dogs”

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game”

Thuso Mbedu in “The Underground Railroad”

Jean Smart in “Hacks”

Omar Sy in “Lupin”

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit”

Anjana Vasan in “We Are Lady Parts”

