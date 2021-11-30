Gotham Awards 2021: The Full Winners List

The 31st annual Gotham Awards is a key stop in the awards season marathon, especially for lower-budget indies looking for some traction for the Oscars race. However, not every likely Oscar contender found itself up for Gothams, including “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and “The Harder They Fall,” as they exceeded the $35 million budget limit for nominees.

For the first time, international documentaries were eligible in the best documentary feature category. Additionally, the new award breakthrough nonfiction series is among category updates for the year, as well as outstanding lead performance, outstanding supporting performance and outstanding performance in a new series, from the television side. Outstanding lead performance, breakthrough performance and outstanding supporting performance were all gender neutral categories, with eight men and 14 women nominated.

As previously announced, Jane Campion was honored with a director’s tribute statue, while Magnolia Pictures chief Eamonn Bowles received the industry tribute honor. The cast of “The Harder They Fall” received the ensemble tribute prize and this year’s performer tributes were awarded to Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage.

See the full list of winners and nominees below.

BEST FEATURE

“The Green Knight” (A24)

“The Lost Daughter” (Netflix) – WINNER

“Passing” (Netflix)

“Pig” (NEON)

“Test Pattern” (Kino Lorber)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Ascension” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Faya Dayi” (Janus Films)

“Flee” (NEON) – WINNER

“President” (Greenwich Entertainment)

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Azor” (MUBI)

“Drive My Car” (Sideshow and Janus Films) – WINNER

“The Souvenir Part II” (A24)

“Titane” (NEON)

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?” (MUBI)

“The Worst Person in the World” (NEON)

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix) – WINNER

Edson Oda for “Nine Days” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Hall for “Passing” (Netflix)

Emma Seligman for “Shiva Baby” (Utopia Distribution)

Shatara Michelle Ford for “Test Pattern” (Kino Lorber)

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Card Counter,” Paul Schrader (Focus Features)

“El Planeta,” Amalia Ulman (Utopia Distribution)

“The Green Knight,” David Lowery (A24)

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal (Netflix) – WINNER

“Passing,” Rebecca Hall (Netflix)

“Red Rocket,” Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch (A24)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix) – WINNER

Frankie Faison in “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” (Gravitas Ventures) – WINNER

Michael Greyeyes in “Wild Indian” (Vertical Entertainment)

Brittany S. Hall in “Test Pattern” (Kino Lorber)

Oscar Isaac in “The Card Counter” (Focus Features)

Taylour Paige in “Zola” (A24)

Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon C’mon” (A24)

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket” (A24)

Lili Taylor in “Paper Spiders” (Entertainment Squad)

Tessa Thompson in “Passing” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Reed Birney in “Mass” (Bleecker Street)

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Colman Domingo in “Zola” (A24)

Gaby Hoffmann in “C’mon C’mon” (A24)

Troy Kotsur in “CODA” (Apple) – WINNER

Marlee Matlin in “CODA” (Apple)

Ruth Negga in “Passing” (Netflix)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Emilia Jones in “CODA” (Apple) – WINNER

Natalie Morales in “Language Lessons” (Shout! Studios)

Rachel Sennott in “Shiva Baby” (Utopia Distribution)

Suzanna Son in “Red Rocket” (A24)

Amalia Ulman in “El Planeta” (Utopia Distribution)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus” (HBO Max/HBO)

Michael Greyeyes in “Rutherford Falls” (Peacock)

Ethan Hawke in “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime) – WINNER (TIE)

Devery Jacobs in “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Thuso Mbedu in “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Studios) – WINNER (TIE)

Jean Smart in “Hacks” (HBO Max/HBO)

Omar Sy in “Lupin” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Anjana Vasan in “We Are Lady Parts” (Peacock)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES — LONG FORM

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

“It’s A Sin” (HBO Max)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – WINNER

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Studios)

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max/HBO)

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES — SHORT FORM

“Blindspotting” (STARZ)

“Hacks” (HBO Max/HBO)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX) – WINNER

“Run the World” (STARZ)

“We Are Lady Parts” (Peacock)

BREAKTHROUGH NONFICTION SERIES

“City So Real” (National Geographic)

“Exterminate All the Brutes” (HBO/HBO Max)

“How to With John Wilson” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Philly D.A.” (Topic, Independent Lens, PBS) – WINNER

“Pride” (FX)

JURY AWARD FOR ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

“The Harder They Fall” – WINNER

