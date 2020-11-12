Gotham Award Nominations: Female Directors Lead Best Feature Category

The starting pistol of awards season has been officially fired with the IFP Gotham Awards announcing their nominations and making history. Celebrating its 30th year, for the first time, women direct all the nominees for best feature. Among them are “The Assistant” from Kitty Green, “First Cow” from Kelly Reichardt, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” from Eliza Hittman, “Nomadland” from Chloé Zhao and “Relic” from Natalie Erika James.

In the best actor category, Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a performance likely to be shortlisted by many awards bodies over the next few months. The other nominees included Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Jude Law (“The Nest”), John Magaro (“First Cow”) and Jesse Plemons (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”).

For the actresses, the group gave a very diverse field of cultures and experience. Nicole Beharie’s turn in “Miss Juneteenth” is a riveting portrait, and this is an excellent start for her and the film’s awards campaigns. The same goes for Yuh-Jung Youn as the beautiful and loving grandmother in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari.” Youn was the only person in either acting category nominated for a supporting role, where she could find love at the Oscars.

Certainly not the most crucial award show on the way to the Academy Awards, but some of the shutouts were surprising. Among them, Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” with Carey Mulligan failed to materialize with the group, as did Kornél Mundruczó’s “Pieces of a Woman” with Vanessa Kirby. Over 500 films were submitted this year, up from 380 in 2019.

Forty-one films and series received nominations this year, selected by film critics, journalists, festival programmers and film curators.

“We are proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary in our resilient city, and continuing the core mission of IFP, independent storytelling,” says Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP.

Best Feature

“The Assistant” – Kitty Green, director; Scott Macaulay, James Schamus, P. Jennifer Dana, Ross Jacobson, producers (Bleecker Street)

“First Cow” – Kelly Reichardt, director; Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, producers (A24)

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” – Eliza Hittman, director; Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, producers (Focus Features)

“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao, director; Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

“Relic” – Natalie Erika James, director; Anna Mcleish, Sarah Shaw, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, producers (IFC Midnight)

Best Documentary

“76 Days” – Hao Wu, Weixi Chen, Anonymous, directors; Hao Wu, Jean Tsien, producers (MTV Documentary Films)

“City Hall” – Frederick Wiseman, director; Frederick Wiseman, Karen Konicek, producers (Zipporah Films)

“Our Time Machine” – Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang directors; S. Leo Chiang, Yang Sun, producers (Passion River Films)

“A Thousand Cuts” – Ramona S. Diaz, director; Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, producers (PBS Distribution | FRONTLINE )

“Time” – Garrett Bradley, director; Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley, producers (Amazon Studios)

Best International Feature

“Bacurau” – Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles, directors; Emilie Lesclaux, Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt, producers (Kino Lorber)

“Beanpole” – Kantemir Balagov, director; Alexander Rodnyansky, Sergey Melkumov, producers (Kino Lorber)

“Cuties” (Mignonnes) – Maïmouna Doucouré, director; Zangro, producer (Netflix)

“Identifying Features” – Fernanda Valadez, director; Astrid Rondero, producer (Kino Lorber)

“Martin Eden” – Pietro Marcello, director; Pietro Marcello, Beppe Caschetto, Thomas Ordonneau, Michael Weber, Viola Fügen, producers (Kino Lorber)

“Wolfwalkers” – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, directors; Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants, producers (Apple)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

Alex Thompson, “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, “Swallow” (IFC Films)

Andrew Patterson, “The Vast of Night” (Amazon Studios)

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education” – Mike Makowsky (HBO)

“First Cow” – Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt (A24)

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” – Radha Blank (Netflix)

“Fourteen” – Dan Sallitt (Grasshopper Film)

“The Vast of Night” – James Montague, Craig Sanger (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Jude Law, “The Nest” (IFC Films)

John Magaro, “First Cow” (A24)

Jesse Plemons, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

Jessie Buckley, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Carrie Coon, “The Nest” (IFC Films)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Breakthrough Actor

Jasmine Batchelor, “The Surrogate” (Monument Releasing)

Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Night in Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Orion Lee, “First Cow” (A24)

Kelly O’Sullivan, “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“The Great” – Tony McNamara, creator; Tony McNamara, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Matt Shakman, executive producers (Hulu)

“Immigration Nation” – Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson, executive producers (Netflix)

“P-Valley” – Katori Hall, creator; Katori Hall, Dante Di Loreto, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Liz W. Garcia, executive producers (STARZ)

“Unorthodox” – Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski, creators; Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, executive producers (Netflix)

“Watchmen” – Damon Lindelof, Creator for Television; Tom Spezialy, Nicole Kassell, Stephen Williams, Joseph E. Iberti, executive producers (HBO)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Betty” – Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg, executive producers (HBO)

“Dave” – Dave Burd, Jeff Schaffer, creators; Dave Burd, Jeff Schaffer, Saladin K. Patterson, Greg Mottola, Kevin Hart, Marty Bowen, Scooter Braun, Mike Hertz, Scott Manson, James Shin, executive producers (FX Networks)

“I May Destroy You” – Michaela Coel, creator; Michaela Coel, Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni, executive producers (HBO)

“Taste the Nation” – Padma Lakshmi, David Shadrack Smith, Sarina Roma, executive producers (Hulu)

“Work in Progress” – Abby McEnany, Tim Mason, creators, Abby McEnany, Tim Mason, Lilly Wachowski, Lawrence Mattis, Josh Adler, Ashley Berns, Julia Sweeney, Tony Hernandez, executive producers (SHOWTIME)

Gotham Audience Award

IFP members will determine the Gotham Audience Award with nominees comprised of the 20 nominated films in the Best Feature, Best Documentary, Best International Feature, and Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award categories. All IFP current, active members are eligible to vote. Voting will take place online in December.

