Goth Icon Siouxsie Sioux Plays First Show in 10 Years

Siouxsie Sioux performed for the first time in a decade on Wednesday at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels.

While her set was dominated by Banshees songs from “Spellbound” to “Happy House” to their Beatles’ cover of “Dear Prudence,” Siouxsie also performed tracks from her 2007 solo album Mantaray including “Here Comes That Day” and “Into a Swan.”

The British musician, best known as the lead singer of Siouxsie & The Banshees, last played live at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2013. Later this month, Sioux will head to Pasadena, California on May 20 to headline Cruel World, the goth and new wave festival organized by Goldenvoice, along with Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Echo and the Bunnymen, and a reunited Love And Rockets.

In July, she sets off on a European tour that includes the U.K. Latitude Festival that runs from July 20 to 23, 2023, and will headline the BBC Sounds Stage on the final evening, joining previously-announced headlining acts Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra.

“What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival,” the festival’s director Melvin Benn said in a statement. “Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her and there probably never will be!”

Siouxsie – 2023 Tour Dates

May 3 — Brussels, BE @ Merchant Logo Ancienne Belgique

May 4 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

May 7 — Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

May 20 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

Jun 21 — Wolverhampton, GB @ The Halls

Jun 23 — Athens, GR @ Release Athens

Jun 29 — Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico

Jul 1 — Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

Jul 7 — Tynemouth, GB @ Tynemouth Priory & Castle

Jul 23 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival

Jul 25 — Glasgow, GB @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

Aug 7 — Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival

Aug 31 — Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival

Sep 2 — Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival

Sep 6 — London, GB @ The Troxy

Sep 7 — London, GB @ The Trox

