Goth, Emo, Indie, Scene: Photographing Myself As Different Teen Tribes

Joanna Cresswell
·8 min read

“For me, photography has always been about talking to and connecting with people in real life so during the pandemic, when photographers were being asked to do Zoom shoots, I found it completely bizarre. I was used to photographing groups of people coming together and I’ve always been interested in music subcultures and the idea of a collective identity within them. Not having access to that meant I had to find new things to document. I had some time on my hands so I figured I could give self-portraits a go.”

London-based, Manchester-raised photographer Lauren Maccabee is discussing the story behind her most recent project, In Concert. Assuming the identity of different music fans, Maccabee has created a fun and deliciously nostalgic exploration of teen subcultures and tribes. Though turning the camera on herself was new, she says, she’s no stranger to the importance of scenes in shaping identity. A few years ago she was asked by The Face to document music fans before they went into a Drake concert. “It was fascinating. Going to a concert is kind of like going to prom – it’s a big deal…especially because the tickets are so expensive,” she recalls. “I find it really interesting how you can tell what type of music the concert will be just by looking at the people queueing up for it. There’s a real sense of excitement – I still remember outfits I wore to concerts when I was a teenager.”

Looking back, Maccabee says she experimented with a lot of different scenes. “I think when you’re growing up in the suburbs but still have access to a city you are constantly aware of trends in music and fashion but are often a bit behind,” she says. “I was definitely an indie kid, then had a bit of a scene kid/emo phase. I dyed my hair black and had a huge side fringe – there was a lot of backcombing. In Manchester there’s a place called Afflecks Palace. A big group of us would get the bus into town and spend ages in there, looking at everything but very rarely buying. There are still a lot of the same shops there [now]. I guess my style was very reflective of the music I was listening to. Throughout my emo phase there was a lot of Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Green Day but I also had a big indie phase – I think most teens did in the late noughties. During that time I listened to The Kooks, The Fratellis, Florence and the Machine, The Maccabees and the Arctic Monkeys.” Later, she says, she remembers saving up for the iconic American Apparel disco pants and a lot of tea dresses, too.

From emos and goths to Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish stans, In Concert moves between the nostalgic and the now – the scenes Maccabee grew up with and some more recent ones she didn’t. “I was originally only going to do older ones like the New Romantics and glam rock but they felt a bit too ‘fancy dress’,” she explains. “I wanted the outfits to be believable and not feel too much like a caricature, which involved a lot of charity shopping and eBay searching. It was important to me there was still a bit of a link to today’s music fans and I looked up a lot of photos of fans before concerts, or pictures of musicians with fans.”

When you’re growing up, aligning yourself with a certain scene is everything, isn’t it? Finding the perfect outfits, getting hold of the right albums, bonding over bands with friends and crushes – these are the experiences that shape us, the memories we laugh about and think back on fondly in the years to come. “I think it gives you a sense of identity among your peers,” says Maccabee warmly. “Teenagehood is such an interesting time in your life – it’s messy and fun and awkward and confusing and sometimes really difficult, but dressing up to go to a concert with your best friends is a big moment. I guess it makes sense why there are so many coming-of-age films and so much music written about being that age.”

Here, Maccabee shares the inspiration behind each of her self-portraits. Taking us on a journey back through some of her own teen memories, she invites us to remember ours, too…

Emo

“I had a brief emo phase in my early teen years. I’m glad I deleted my Myspace account a long time ago so those photos can’t ever come back to haunt me! So much energy went into straightening my hair and using loads of hairspray so it stayed in place. I have naturally very curly hair but I was determined to straighten it every day. I got most of the things for this look from Afflecks Palace in Manchester. The accessories were the most important part to this look I think. The Converse are my own but I took the white laces out and replaced them with green ones. I made the bracelets and necklaces from scratch, which was very time-consuming! I felt a bit of affection towards this one. Not because I like the way it looks at all but because it reminds me of being an awkward teenager – getting up at the crack of dawn to straighten my hair for hours before piling on Dream Matte Mousse and Rimmel eyeliner, and probably having ‘Rawr xD’ in my MSN username.”

Goth

“There’s an area in Manchester (which is now called the Football Museum) which used to be called Urbis. Next to Urbis there’s a few benches and some grass – which is where all the goths/emo/scene kids would hang out on the weekend. I don’t even remember chatting to other groups much, it felt like it was more about just being there. People would post a Myspace bulletin saying they would be on Urbis and you’d kind of just sit there for the whole day. I remember feeling like all the different style genres felt very different and nuanced. I was probably more of an emo/scene kid but I remember thinking the goths looked the coolest. It felt like they didn’t follow trends in the same way as other music genres. The fishnets and leather jacket were important things for this, and ensuring the outfit/accessories were all black or silver. I don’t think I could handle wearing that amount of makeup every day though. The commitment is real!”

Billie Eilish stan/pop

“I shot this a couple of days before Billie revealed she had dyed her hair to be blonde. So now this one weirdly already seems very dated, which is funny. I nearly went full in and got a wig with green roots – but that definitely felt too caricature and dress-up so I opted for a few green streaks. I think baggy clothes and the right body language was really important. I also really wanted a few accents of bright colours.”

Country

“I’m quite a big Dolly Parton fan (I feel like a lot of people are secretly?) and over lockdown I listened to a podcast called Dolly Parton’s America, which I loved. I wanted to do a look which didn’t feel quite so young and was slightly out of the box so ‘country’ seemed appropriate. I looked at photos from country festivals in the US for inspiration. I think the colours of the outfit were important so it felt very patriotic. And, of course, the boots!”

Ariana stan/pop

“I’ve got naturally curly hair and I’ve had a fringe my whole life so to have extensions, straight hair and it all scraped back off my face was bizarre. It felt weirdly exposing. Even though I’m always here for pop music, I wouldn’t say I’m a huge pop fan. This look probably felt the most alien to me. It was important to get the hair and makeup and shoes right for this one; I was sure it had to be box-fresh Air Forces and quite a lot of contouring on my face.”

Indie

“This is probably the closest to how I looked in 2007/2008 – it really threw me when I got the photos back! I realised I was holding myself differently in the photos, too – the hands curled up in the jumper and the awkward slight smile. I think the dungarees and the tote bag were important. I never had a proper bag when I was at school, always a tote bag full of stuff I didn’t need which I’d use until it basically fell apart. Alexa Chung and Alex Turner were together when I was a teenager and I remember thinking they just both looked so cool. I find it kind of terrifying that ‘indie sleaze’ is coming back. I nearly did a look that was more new rave/indie sleaze but I couldn’t quite bring myself to… Everyone just looked so bad?!”

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

    NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Veteran running back William Powell returns to Ottawa Redblacks

    OTTAWA — Veteran American running back William Powell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks. Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke his streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018. Ottawa also signed receiver Da

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen fades to 10th in men's 5,000m

    Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen faded fast in the men's 5,000 metres en route to a 10th-place finish on Sunday at the Beijing Olympics. Bloemen, 35, was the reigning silver medallist in the distance and held the world record until December. But he couldn't recapture that magic at the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the Ice Ribbon, in Beijing. "I started out really well and I don't know what happened. I am really confused. I don't understand it," Bloemen told CBC Sports' Anastasi

  • 31M Americans to bet on Super Bowl, gambling group estimates

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to estimates released Tuesday by the gambling industry's national trade group. The American Gaming Association forecasts that over $7.6 billion will be wagered on pro football's championship game set for Sunday. Both the amount of people planning to bet (up 35% from last year) and the estimated amount of money being bet (up 78% from last year) are new records. Bettors include people making

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin