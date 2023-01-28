Goth Bride Megan Fox Just Debuted a Blonde Lob and Blunt Bangs

Megan Fox has abandoned the dark side. Relax, she hasn't stopped drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood or anything so drastic. She just went blonde.

On January 27, Fox shared a couple of new selfies featuring a new shoulder-length, cool-toned blonde chop and fresh blunt bangs. In one photo of the long bob, the actor wore a green tank top, a cozy black cardigan, and a full set of lashes, despite the otherwise casual vibe. Unlike Bella Hadid, who dyed her ultra-thin brows to compliment her new honey-blonde shade, Fox kept her nearly-black brows thick and dark. Take that, Y2K beauty-obsessed heathens!

Instagram/@meganfox

Instagram/@meganfox

While she may have gone blonde (again), she's still the same Megan Fox. On January 28, the future goth bride shared a photo of a small shrine dedicated to her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, writing, “The pendulum says you guys gotta start conceptualizing the more nuanced levels of trolling.” The reason for her pointed message remains unclear.

Instagram, Megan Fox

Fox and MGK are no strangers to manifestation and rituals. In January 2022, Fox told her followers she drank Kelly's blood after the pair got engaged. “Just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Yeah. So I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood,” Fox later told Glamour UK. “It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

She also said she's more “controlled” than her fiancé. “I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations,” she said. “And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Originally Appeared on Glamour