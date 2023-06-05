Gotelaer’s hopes of an Indy 500 win come to a crashing halt

For a couple of hours, Jeff Gotelaer had visions of being part of an Indianapolis 500 championship team.

But in a few horrifying seconds, those hopes vanished faster than the 220 miles-an-hour speeds on the track.

Gotelaer was one of the two roof-top spotters for Felix Rosenqvist, the Swedish driver of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28.

The Ridgetown native, perched high above Turn 3, had just guided Rosenqvist down the backstretch towards Turn 4 with 17 laps to go.

But Rosenqvist clipped the outside wall on the front stretch, which broke the steering arm and his spinning car was clipped by Kyle Kirkwood.

The left rear tire from Kirkwood went airborne over the catch fence but fortunately went through an opening between two grandstands and landed in the parking lot, as a similar incident in an Indycar race killed three fans at Michigan International Speedway in 1998.

Rosenqvist led 33 laps and ran in the top three most of the day before the crash ended his hopes – and Gotelaer’s – of kissing the bricks.

“We just backed into our fuel window to where we could go flat out to the end,” Gotelaer said.

“I was thinking, ‘It’s on now to the end,’ but 20 seconds later, we were in the wall,” said Gotelaer, who did not see the crash from his vantage point.

Josef Newgarden led only five laps to win his first Indy 500.

Gotelaer spent much of the spring at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway working with the Rosenqvist team to help everything run smoothly for the 500.

He was in his Turn 3 roof-top perch for every practice in April and May, as well as time trials leading up to the big race.

Race teams need two spotters at the two-mile Indianapolis track because of the obstructed view from the infield grandstands and other structures.

“I pick him up as he comes off Turn 2 and get him into Turn 4, and the Turn 1 spotter takes him from there,” Gotelaer said. “There’s only 66 of us who get to do this here, so I feel very fortunate.”

This was the second Indy 500 for the 54-year-old Ridgetown native.

Gotelaer was a spotter in 2021 for Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe, who finished 21st in his final Indianapolis race before embarking on his full-time role as a TV commentator.

So, how does a lifelong race fan from Ridgetown wind up in such a vital role at the Indianapolis 500?

Gotelaer spent his youth at the former Ridge Raceway and South Buxton Raceway watching his father Gord, one of the area’s most prolific dirt track racers, win multiple races and championships.

He worked on his dad’s cars but only raced briefly himself driving Endurance and Thundercars.

Gotelaer worked at South Buxton Raceway in the early 2000s when Scott Mihalco owned the track as he handled public relations, advertising and sponsorship duties.

He moved to Macon Speedway in Illinois to do the same job in the 2000s.

At the same time, he became involved in serving as a spotter at Delaware and the NASCAR Pinty Series (former CASCAR series), which took him to tracks across Canada.

It was his time as a spotter in the Pinty Series when he worked a NASCAR Truck Series race at Mosport in 2015 that put his career on the fast track.

“I got hooked up with GMS there, and everything snowballed from there,” he said.

Gotelaer served as a spotter for Spencer Clark in the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity series, which led to opportunities with several other teams and racing series in the United States.

“Once I got my US sports visa, it opened everything up for me. There were no limitations,” he said.

Gotelaer is a ‘freelancer,’ which makes him available for any race series as he has been a spotter for teams in all three levels at NASCAR as well as ARCA, 24 Hours at Daytona, IndyCar and the Canadian Pinty Series. He is the spotter for driver Alex Guenette with the Ed Hakonson Racing in this year’s Pinty Series.

One of Gotelaer’s biggest thrills was winning the IMSA Canadian Grand Prix at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville with Sébastien Bourdais and Renger Van Der Zande with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022.

He has been a spotter for several NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series drivers, such as Ken Schrader, Christopher Bell, Daniel Hemric, Regan Smith, Ryan Preece and Joe Nemechek.

During February, he worked with driver Yu Kanamaru and the FastMD Racing team at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

“You make a lot of connections, and you never know where it will lead you,” Gotelear said of his career path.

He said last week’s opportunity to spot for Rosenqvist came from a fellow spotter he befriended at the 2021 Indy 500.

“He called me in January and asked if I’d be interested in doing the 500 this year,” Gotelaer said.

Gotelaer was in Portland for the NASCAR Xfinity road-course race this past weekend, his first time working for Richard Childress Racing and driver Sheldon Creed.

This opportunity came from Creed’s crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz who Gotelaer worked within their days with the Gallagher GMS team.

“You get working with people, and as they move up, sometimes you move with them,” Gotelaer said.

This Sunday, Gotelaer will be in the NASCAR Cup Series as a spotter for Noel Gragson and the Petty GMS team in the Toyota/Savemart 350 road race in Sonoma, Calif.

Next weekend, Gotelaer will be in Berlin, Mich. as a spotter for Frankie Munez in the ARCA Series.

“I’ll work for about 11 different teams this year. Some are one-offs, some I’ll do a few races with,” Gotelaer said.

While he enjoys free-lancing, Gotelaer said he would love a full-time job with a single team.

“What I’m doing gets your foot in the door. Who knows where it can lead you,” he said. “I’d be open to it, but if it doesn’t happen, I’m more than fine with it, I’m happy with what I’m doing, and I love doing the Pinty Series.”

Gotelaer said he would not be able to enjoy his racing career without his wife Mandy’s support.

“I’m gone almost every weekend from April to November, and she stays home and takes care of the business,” he said, as the Gotelaers run a logistics firm from their Chatham home, a frozen food-based business for the HGC Harman Group.

“She looks after everything when I’m on the road, or else I would never be able to do this,” he ended.

Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News