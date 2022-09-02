Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Sri Lanka's ousted former president returns

Anbarasan Ethirajan - BBC News
·4 min read
Sri Lankan anti government protesters invade the president's office during a protest at Colombo
Protesters stormed the president's house in July, amid fury and desperation over the economic crisis

Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad after mass protests in July, has returned to the country.

Mr Rajapaksa had been staying in Thailand on a temporary visa and flew back home via Singapore.

Some Sri Lankan ministers are reported to have met him at the airport.

Sri Lankans blame his government for the island's worst economic crisis in history. A collapse in foreign currency led to dire shortages of food and fuel.

Protests began in April, following a sharp increase in food and fuel costs.

Hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life and all communities took part in the largely peaceful protests demanding the resignation of Mr Rajapaksa and his elder brother Mahinda, the then prime minister who quit in May.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C) addresses the nation along with Army Commander Shavendra Silva (L), Navy Chief Nishantha Ulugetenne (2L) and Airforce Chief Sudarshana Pathirana (R) during the Sri Lanka's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4, 2021
Mr Rajapaksa's departure ended a family dynasty that has dominated Sri Lanka's politics for the past two decades

In July thousands of people stormed his official residence, and the disgraced president then fled on a military plane first to the Maldives and then to Singapore, from where he sent in his resignation. That paved the way for veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe to become president.

Mr Rajapaksa's return is a sensitive issue for the new government which does not want more protests and will need to ensure his security.

"We are not opposed to the return of Mr Rajapaksa. Any Sri Lankan citizen can return to the country," Father Jeewantha Peiris, a prominent protest leader, told the BBC.

"People came to the streets because of the alleged corruption against his government. We don't have any personal enmity against him."

Other protesters say they will oppose any attempt by Mr Rajapaksa to rejoin politics or the government.

"After he returns, we need to take legal action against him for the mistakes he committed as president and also file cases against his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa," another activist Rajeev Kanth told the BBC.

Sri Lankan media reports say the government has identified a house in central Colombo for Gotabaya Rajapaksa but it's not clear whether he will go straight there or to a secure military facility first.

A defence ministry spokesman told the BBC that Mr Rajapaksa "would be given security as a former president".

After Mr Wickremesinghe took over the presidency, rights groups accuse the government of carrying out a crackdown on protesters. Dozens have been detained by police in recent weeks, with most since released on bail.

Three student union leaders, who led the protests, have been in detention under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Protesters accuse President Wickremesinghe of lacking legitimacy and public support and also of protecting the Rajapaksa family. The government says it's taking action only against those who are suspected of breaking the law.

Troops destroyed the protest camp in front of the president's secretariat in Colombo in the third week of July. Protesters also left the Galle Face area on Colombo's sea front last month.

In the past few weeks, the government has streamlined fuel supplies with a pass - only registered vehicles with a QR code can buy fuel at petrol stations. But fuel is still in demand with queues outside some filling stations.

Key food items are available in shops, but prices are high as inflation is hovering around 65%.

Earlier this week the government reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $2.9bn (£2.52bn) loan. It would be dependent on lots of conditions, including fiscal reforms and restructuring Sri Lanka's $51bn debt with its creditors.

The government also faces challenges in convincing people about privatising key public sector units as part of its efforts to boost revenue. Trade unions may strongly oppose any job losses as a result of privatisation.

Sri Lanka's opposition politicians say the situation is deceptively calm at the moment and if the fuel and food supplies are interrupted again then further protests cannot be ruled out in the coming months.

Sri Lanka: The basics

  • Sri Lanka is an island nation off southern India: It won independence from British rule in 1948. Three ethnic groups - Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim - make up 99% of the country's 22 million population.

  • One family of brothers has dominated for years: Mahinda Rajapaksa became a hero among the majority Sinhalese in 2009 when his government defeated Tamil separatist rebels after years of bitter and bloody civil war. His brother Gotabaya, who was defence secretary at the time, became president but quit after mass protests.

  • Presidential powers: The president is the head of state, government and the military in Sri Lanka but does share a lot of executive responsibilities with the prime minister, who heads up the ruling party in parliament.

  • An economic crisis led to fury on the streets: Soaring inflation has meant some foods, medication and fuel are in short supply, there are rolling blackouts and ordinary people took to the streets in anger earlier this year, with many blaming the Rajapaksa family and their government for the situation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sri Lanka's ousted president returns home after fleeing

    Sri Lanka’s former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country’s economic crisis, has returned to the country after seven weeks. Rajapaksa flew into Colombo’s Bandaranaike international airport around midnight Friday from Bangkok via Singapore. On being welcomed by lawmakers in his party, Rajapaksa left the airport in a motorcade heavily guarded by armed soldiers.

  • Avanti West Coast boss to step down

    Train firm boss Phil Whittingham will step down following timetabling issues at the train firm.

  • How Pakistan floods are linked to climate change

    Pakistan's geography - and its immense glaciers - make it vulnerable to climate change.

  • Ben Wallace: Submarines rather than ships could be the Royal Navy's future

    Submarines could be the future of the navy rather than ships, the Defence Secretary has said as he launched a major review of its fleets.

  • Russia just said it won't sell oil to countries that try to impose a price cap on its crude

    "If they impose it, we simply will not supply our oil and oil products," Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak said of G7 plans for a crude price cap.

  • China Pushes Back Line US Drew to Keep Peace in Taiwan Strait

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sent warplanes across the Taiwan Strait’s so-called median line almost daily since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit last month, shrinking a buffer zone that has helped keep the peace for decades.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary R

  • China has gone 'mad for drones' and is using them to keep up the pressure on Taiwan's remote military outposts

    Taiwan's military will continue to "exercise self-restraint" but it will also take "necessary repellent measures," a Taiwanese general said Wednesday.

  • 3 Things Happening This Week In The Ukraine War You Might Have Missed

    Including the meme which is raising morale among Ukrainians.

  • Dua Lipa Just Posted an Enviable String Bikini Photo Dump on Instagram

    It's September 1, and Dua Lipa started the new month—and unofficial beginning of the fall season—by sharing a retrospective of her latest swimsuit shots.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t