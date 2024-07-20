You Got To Me wins Irish Oaks at the Curragh

You Got To Me came through a crowded field to claim a thrilling victory in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

The three-year-old, under Hector Crouch, took the win by three-quarters of a length ahead of the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Content and Purple Lily.

"That was a very special day," Crouch told RTE of his first Classic victory.

"I'm a bit emotional. It means an awful lot.

"I was stuck, a touch slow away. I had to take it as it came. She was very tough and very brave when I needed her."

After winning the Lingfield Oaks Trial earlier in the season, the Ralph Beckett-trained horse had a pair of fourth place finishes at Epsom and the Ribblesdale Stakes.

"I've always had a tremendous amount of faith in her," added Crouch.

"When she's good, she's very good."