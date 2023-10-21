Got a Vivent or Ring doorbell? Here's how to make smart doorbells play Halloween sounds
Halloween is full of goblins, ghouls, jack-o’-lanterns, skeletons, and candy. Lots of candy. To get at that candy, trick-or-treaters might well have to ring your doorbell.
Halloween is possibly the day of the year when your doorbell gets used the most, so why not make it part of the spooky season festivities?
Thanks to modern technology and the creation of smart doorbells, that's easy to do.
Ditch the classic ding-dong and instead opt for a more holiday-appropriate sound, like a howl, a cackling witch, or other creepy sounds.
Looking to add some spooky lighting to your Halloween setup? Watch this video to see how you can easily take your Halloween lights to the next level.
Change your smart doorbell chime
There are a lot of smart doorbells on the market. Companies like Google, Ring, Vivient, Nest, and Logitech are just some of the manufacturers on the market.
With so many options, the exact steps on how to change your doorbell sound will vary depending on which smart device you have.
To change your doorbell sound:
Open the app that controls your doorbell
Tap settings
Depending on the brand of doorbell, you may have to select this before or after selecting the doorbell in your app
Look for an option along the lines of “doorbell theme” (Google Nest) or “doorbell chime” (Vivint) or “chime tones” (Ring)
Select the sound
Press your doorbell button
Enjoy!
The sounds that are available will vary depending on which doorbell you have.
The festive doorbell chimes are only available for a limited period. Once the season is over, they fly off like witches in the night, and your doorbell reverts back to its regular chime until the next holiday comes around.
Reviewed-approved home supplies
Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of home experts test everything from air purifiers to vacuum cleaners help you shop for the best of the best.
Top-rated air quality monitor: Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
The best value robot vacuum: Eufy Robovac 11S
Our favorite air purifier: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA
Editor's Choice dryer balls: Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls
"Life-changing" Magic Erasers: Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, 6-Pack
Must-have pillow covers: AllerEase Allergy Pillow Protector
The best cordless vacuum: Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Make your smart doorbell play Halloween sounds: Ditch the ding-dong