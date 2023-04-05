I Got These Ultra-Comfy White Sneakers from a Brand My Mom Loved as a Kid — and Wore Them for 10 Hours Straight

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

My PF. Flyers had zero break-in time and never gave me a single blister

P.F. Flyers

Comfort is so important to me when getting dressed. I like wearing looser garments, soft fabrics, and cozy footwear. While I own dozens of shoes, I love the classic look of high-top sneakers (especially in all-white). Nike and Converse have always been staples in my wardrobe, but they're taking a back seat to my new favorite brand: PF. Flyers.

The female-owned company has been around for decades and is best known for being seen in the 1993 coming-of-age film The Sandlot; even my mom wore its low-top sneakers when she was younger. It gave me a pair of its Allston Hi-Top Sneakers to test, and I've been wearing them everywhere for the past few weeks, from running errands to taking walks around the

neighborhood after work. Out of all the platform sneakers I own, these are by far the most comfortable, and I didn't even have to break them in.

P.F. Flyers

Buy It! P.F. Flyers Allstons Hi-Top Sneakers in Black, $110; pfflyers.com

Related: Sperry Duck Boots That Can Help You Combat April Showers Are Up to 57% Off at Amazon Right Now

They have a 2-inch platform, which I like because they give me a bit of height, and are designed with rubber toe caps and a woven diamond logo on the ankle. Plus, the canvas uppers are soft and flexible and the soles feel substantial.

The unisex shoes are available in black, sea salt, and sage in whole and half sizes ranging from 5 to 13. At first, my sneakers felt snug, but the canvas stretched out for a perfect fit. The cushy insole also won me over — I wore them for more than 10 hours and I didn't experience foot pain or get a blister.

Capture Sunshine Photography

According to the brand, the recycled memory foam sockliner and flexible midsole offer 360-degree comfort and premium cushioning. As you're running out the door, the heel pull will make it easy to get the sneakers on and off. They also have a diamond pattern etched in the rubber outsoles for a sturdy grip.

Story continues

Related: Puma x 'Cocomelon' Has Arrived — Here's Where to Buy the Colorful Sneakers Before They Sell Out

My other sneakers haven't been seeing as much wear since the Allston Hi-Tops moved into my closet. Whether you want something cheeky and playful or sleek and modern, these shoes are a great option. The platform sneakers are sophisticated enough to wear with linen pants for work or a cute dress or skirt for date night. They also instantly elevate my simple jeans and T-shirt outfits, and I can't wait to wear them with my cut-off shorts, cargo skirts, and flowy dresses this summer.

Being comfortable never goes out of style, so consider investing in a pair of PF. Flyers high-tops. Keep scrolling to shop the canvas sneakers in additional colors.

P.F. Flyers

Buy It! PF. Flyers Allston Hi-Top Sneakers in Sea Salt, $110; pfflyers.com

P.F. Flyers

Buy It! PF. Flyers Allston Hi-Top Sneakers in Dried Sage, $110; pfflyers.com

Toni Sutton has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.