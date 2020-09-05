I Got ‘Trained’ by a CIA Officer and QAnon Movie Star

The typical route to becoming a CIA agent involves a four-year bachelor’s degree, a year-long application process, and specialized training at the Sherman Kent School for Intelligence Analysis, an offshoot of the bluntly named CIA University. But for those in search of a shortcut, there’s Kevin Shipp’s Patreon.

At an infomercial-low price, Shipp—a born-again conspiracy theorist who describes himself as “the only CIA officer in history to publicly expose government illegal activity and cover up, stand up against the state secrets privilege at great personal risk, and build a secret code in the manuscript of his book”—claims to offer a window into the agency’s inner workings.

“I call myself a recovering CIA officer,” Shipp wrote to The Daily Beast, with a smiling-face emoji (he did not respond to further requests for an interview). And he did work at the CIA, nearly 20 years ago. The “government illegal activity” he exposed was the presence of toxic mold in his Army-owned house at Camp Stanley in Texas, which he blamed for somehow destroying his marriage. Shipp quit the agency in 2002 after being accused of using a government credit card for personal expenses, according to The New York Times. (Shipp claimed a supervisor had approved the purchases and that he repaid the money). These days, buoyed in part by an appearance in the viral/completely bonkers QAnon conspiracy movie Out of Shadows, Shipp peddles baseless conspiracies about his former workplace—overlooking many legitimate ones, like orchestrating torture by proxy or backing right-wing coups in Latin America—while dining out on its credentials.

Shipp calls the lowest tier on his Patreon the “Shadow Government/Deep State Exposed.” For $5 a month, he offers two “intro” courses and a selection of his punditry—webcam videos dressed up with CIA logos, operative jargon, and serious-sounding acronyms: the Politically Incorrect News Analysis (aka “PINA”) and the Shipp Intelligence Report (codenamed “SIR”). Upgrade to $10 a month—the “Prepper-Off-The-Grid” tier—and Shipp will explain how he moved to an “off-the-grid farm in the American southeast,” undetectable even by satellite, and offers techniques on “living free from the ‘system.’” But the real heads, who shell out $25 each month, get “Advanced Courses: From a CIA officer.” These “cutting edge courses designed from Kevin Shipp’s CIA operational and training background” (his words) include “Surveillance Detection,” “How To Spot a Liar,” and “Counter Terrorism.” An extra $5 a month gets you “Advanced Protective Operations for VIP protection details.” “This is the Crown Jewel of the program,” Shipp says. There’s also a Discord.

The courses are incredibly light on actual technique. Though Shipp warns his patrons the intel is “sensitive” and not to be shared, he concedes that everything is unclassified and open source. From his desk lined with illegible accolades and bald eagle figurines, Shipp walks patrons through PowerPoint presentations on various topics, each as advanced as a Wikipedia entry. His insights into protective operations include “situational awareness”; on lie-detection, “facial cues.” In “Surveillance Detection,” he urges his followers to maintain a four-tier level of “alertness”: White, “Calm” or Yellow, Orange, and Red. White, he says, is the level one maintains when watching TV, while “Calm” or Yellow ratchets it up a notch, for when “out in public or overseas.” Orange comes in when the subject thinks they are being surveilled, tracked, or followed—something that Shipp believes happens to him constantly.

In one anecdote, Shipp recalls being “target identified” by the driver of a passing car during a trip with his wife to Washington, D.C. for “a Benghazi meeting, exposing what Hillary Clinton had done in the Obama administration.” The signs were obvious, Shipp suggests—the car was supposedly “changing lanes, speeding up, slowing down.” At one point, the driver pulled up next to Shipp and looked at him. “Not a good sign,” Shipp says. “That means you’ve been identified.” His professional advice: “Call 9-1-1.”

