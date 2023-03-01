Have You Got Your Ticket

Time is quickly passing and if you want to support the Cudworth Nursing Home Raffle. The fundraiser ends March 1 with the draw happening at 1 pm at the Nursing Home. Tickets can be purchased from any staff member and at the Cudworth Nursing Home as well as at Bigway Foods, and Yuzdepski Pharmacy. Contacting Shelley Hackl at 306-231-4944 will also get you some tickets. Tickets are five for $20.00 or a book of 25 for $100. Proceeds from the raffle will be used for comfort care and not for activities.

The Cudworth Nursing Home is responsible for purchasing items that are intended to enhance the residents’ quality of life and this can only be achieved through donations or fundraising. The Home would like to be able to purchase four to six new leather reclining stand-up chairs. Leather, of course, is easier to sanitize and will provide better infection control, and with a stand-up chair, residents who struggle to rise from a chair are able to let the chair do the work for them as it gently lifts them to a semi-upright position where staff can then easily assist them to a fully upright stance. Aside from the obvious benefit of the lifting capabilities, the recliners will provide a comfortable place for residents to join in activities and visit with loved ones or even just watch television in a place outside of their room.

There are three prizes to be won. First prize, donated by Horizon Fertilizer is a Pro 22 Traeger Grill. Second prize, donated by Candle Lake Resort is an Ultimate Couples Weekday Golf Getaway consisting of a two-night, two-person stay in a queen or king hotel room complete with a swag package and unlimited golf for two. Third prize, donated by Shelley Hackl and Ashleigh Brophy is $100 cash and a $75 gift certificate to Tips and Toes in Wakaw. With the gift certificate, the winner can choose their favourite beauty service: nails, waxing, lash and brow tint, pedicure, manicure or lash extensions.

It's not too late to help enhance the quality of life for the residents at the Cudworth Nursing Home. Have you got your ticket?

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder