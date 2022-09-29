'Got to get this right': Senators press administration why Russian sanctions haven't had more impact

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – Unprecedented sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have wounded – but not crippled – the country, prompting bipartisan frustration in Congress that they haven’t packed a bigger punch.

Pressed on that issue at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday, Biden administration officials urged lawmakers to give the sanctions more time while also promising additional actions are in the works.

The latest

  • Massive sanctions: Since the February invasion of Ukraine, nearly 40 countries have imposed economics costs on Russia. Financial institutions have been sanctioned. More than 1,000 Russians have had their assets frozen abroad. And more than 1,000companies have stopped operating in Russia, according to New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

  • Biggest ever: The sanctions program is the largest the U.S. has undertaken, along with allies, in scope and scale, according to Elizabeth Rosenberg, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes at the Treasury Department.

  • Ruble rebounds: Despite the economic penalties, Russia’s ruble has bounced back and is stronger than it was before the invasion.

  • Putin scoffs: Russian President Vladimir Putin has mocked the sanctions campaign and dismissed as “stupid” a Western attempt to cap prices on Russian oil and gas.

Russia-sanctions
Russia-sanctions

Taking the long view

Biden administration officials said steps Russia has taken to counter the sanctions are not sustainable. Russia is running through its budget surplus and will have a deficit by the end of the year, according to Rosenberg. The administration projects that by 2030, Russia’s economy will be 20% smaller than it would’ve been without the sanctions.

Harder to measure are the impacts of the “friction and uncertainty” caused by export controls and restrictions on financing the military equipment and other goods Russians need.

“At some point, the system becomes so rickety and improvised, that it can't succeed,” said James O’Brien, head of the State Department's sanctions coordination office.

What's about to happen

Because Russia’s primary source of hard currency is oil and gas exports, the United States is working with other G7 nations on a price-capping mechanism they hope to have in place by early December. Rosenberg said the price cap has already forced Russia to negotiate steep discounts for oil it’s selling to Asian countries.

Other actions the administration is taking, she said, including going after the “broader networks of facilitators” Russia is using to buy weapons and technology. The administration also wants to plug “gaps” in sanctions in areas where some allies haven’t gone as far as the U.S. has.

Top takeaways

While senators recognized the enormous effort going into the sanctions, both Democrats and Republicans said the impact hasn’t been as great as they expected.

Figuring out why that is, and what more can be done, is important not just to help end the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers are also concerned about what lessons other countries with military ambitions – particularly China – will take away.

“We've got to get this right. China is watching and learning from our every move,” said Idaho Sen. James Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

What they are saying

  • “We have had an impact but it's not quite what we thought,” Menendez said.

  • “There will be more packages. We are working on more sanctions,” O’Brien said.

  • “We have to have a more clear assessment in Congress's mind and our national psyche as to just what the impact of sanctions can do,” said Sen. Mitch Romney, R-Utah.

  • “We were told these were going to be the toughest sanctions ever on a country and they were going to have certain impacts and we have not seen the full impact that was described to us," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

  • "If we get this wrong, we risk not only billions of dollars in U.S. and allied economic hardships, we'll also risk providing Russia with the means to completely insulate itself from future sanctions actions and continue its brutal war in Ukraine," Risch said.

Reaction to annexation

The administration could announce additional sanctions after Russia officially annexes four regions of Ukraine that were forced into sham elections.

Separately, Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation Thursday to cut off economic or military aid to any nation that recognizes the annexation.

The bipartisan duo said they will try to pass the legislation either on its own or as an amendment to the annual Pentagon policy bill that the Senate may vote on in October.

Want to know more?  Here's what you missed

Mass graves, suspected torture chambers: See what Russia left behind in Kharkiv

More: At anti-war protests in Russia, fears for the drafted as 'cannon fodder' and a brutal response by police

More: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine war: Impact of Russian sanctions disappoints federal lawmakers

Latest Stories

  • UK watchdog dismisses criticisms over crypto authorisations

    Crypto companies were undeterred by initial failure to obtain licences to operate in Britain and were submitting new applications, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday. The FCA has been criticised by lawmakers and the crypto sector for being slow in processing licence applications and for rejecting swathes of applicants despite the UK government's push to make London a global crypto hub. "It's no surprise that I still see many crypto firms still seeking to get licences here in the UK even though some have been denied those licences at the first pass," FCA executive director for competition and consumers Sheldon Mills told a City & Financial conference.

  • Russia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian leaders declared victory in a series of stage-managed, UN-condemned “referendums,” as the Kremlin moved to annex a large chunk of occupied Ukrainian territory after a string of humiliating military setbacks.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wra

  • Zelenskiy denounces Russian-staged votes; says there will be good news from the front

    "This farce in the occupied territories cannot even be called an imitation of a referendum," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. Zelenskiy said Ukraine would defend its people still living under occupation in the four areas where votes were held - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions -- and in parts of Kharkiv region still under occupation.

  • Girl swimming in river finds human bones, and then cops find more, Oregon police say

    Police said they believe the remains were in the water for more than a year.

  • Ukrainians 'outraged' over referendum as Russia gets ready to annex regions; Americans warned to leave Russia: Sept. 28 recap

    Referendums dismissed by the West as "shams" in Russian-held regions in Ukraine won overwhelming support of voters, Russian officials said. Updates.

  • Researchers develop new technology to kill cockroaches

    Scientists at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have developed the new technology which targets the pests within 1.2 metres of accuracy.

  • Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are back to falling on Wall Street Thursday as worries about a possible recession and rising bond yields put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 was 2.1% lower in midday trading and dropped to its lowest level since late 2020 earlier in the morning. The washout has the index on track to erase its big rally from a day before. That’s when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking U.K. yields under control led to a global burst of relief among investo

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. VP Harris condemns 'disturbing' Chinese actions

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned on Wednesday "disturbing" actions by China in the Pacific while pledging to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan, days after the U.S. administration pledged its forces would defend the island. Harris made her remarks on the deck on the USS Howard destroyer during a visit to the largest overseas U.S. Navy installation in the world at Yokosuka, near the Japanese capital. "China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order," said Harris, who is on a four-day trip to Asia.

  • Advanced anti-aircraft weapons head to Ukraine in 2 months

    The Pentagon will deliver the first two advanced NASAMS anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine in the next two months, providing Kyiv with a weapon that it has pressed for since earlier this year. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told Pentagon reporters on Tuesday that six more of the Norwegian-developed weapons will be delivered in the future, as much as a year or two from now. Recent reports that some of the U.S.-provided NASAMS were already in Ukraine were not correct.

  • Russian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad

    Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that newly mobilised reservists in the Kaliningrad region have started combat training at the base of Russia's Baltic Fleet. Courses have been also held to increase firing skills and prepare military personnel for "confident actions on the battlefield". President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two last week, which could see hundreds of thousands more people sent to fight in Ukraine.

  • Angelina Jolie Says Women of Iran 'Need Freedom to Live' as Protests Continue After Mahsa Amini's Death

    "Women don't need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled," Angelina Jolie wrote Wednesday in a post raising awareness about the current unrest in Iran

  • Quebec election: Record number of early ballots; Legault rejects electoral reform

    MONTREAL — With polls indicating his party is set to win a big majority on Oct. 3, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault on Tuesday rejected calls to reform the electoral system and instead said he was open to working with the opposition. The CAQ is projected to win close to 100 seats in the 125-seat legislature, according to poll-aggregator website QC125.com, but the party is polling at less than 40 per cent support. Meanwhile, the Conservatives, who are polling at roughly 15 per cent

  • U.S. readying 'even more pressure' on Russia -State Dept.

    STORY: "We will continue to work with allies and partners to bring even more pressure on Russia and the individuals and entities that are helping support its attempted land grab," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters."You can expect additional measures from us in the coming days."White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the measures would include penalties on individuals and entities both inside and outside of Russia that support the annexation.Moscow was poised on Wednesday to annex a swath of Ukraine, releasing what it called vote tallies showing support in four partially occupied provinces to join Russia, after what Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b