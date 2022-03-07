Got opinions on Midlands grocery stores? Vote in round 2 of our bracket today

And just like that, the field gets cut in half.

Readers cast their votes in the first round of the The State’s 2022 Grocery Bracket, identifying some of their favorite grocers in the Midlands. The field started with 16 grocery stores selected by The State’s staff, then readers chose the top eight out of that initial field.

The eight remaining grocery stores are: Publix, Lowes Foods, The Fresh Market, Trader Joe’s, Food Lion, Kroger, Whole Foods Market and Piggly Wiggly. Publix was the top vote-getter in the first round.

Now we are asking readers to whittle the field down again by selecting their top four favorites out of the remaining field in the poll below. This isn’t a scientific poll, for certain, but we know readers have opinions and loyalties when it comes to their preferred grocery stores.

You have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, to cast votes in Round 2, the Excellent Eight. Then look for Round 3, the Foodies’ Four, beginning Thursday, March 10.

Happy voting!