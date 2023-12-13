‘We got married six months after Roy was diagnosed with dementia – I didn’t want to hang around’

While many might despair, Roy and Kirsty don’t see themselves as characters in a tragedy

“It was me who noticed first,” says Kirsty Johnston-Mitchell, reclining on the sofa in her home in Blairgowrie, near Dundee, beside her husband Roy. “We’d moved house and Roy was getting lost while out on his runs an awful lot.”

At first, the couple put it down to the stress of the move but, after about a year, it kept happening. One day they were going to visit their old next-door neighbour for a barbecue. “We’d jumped in the car, Roy was driving and he turned to me and said ‘where do I go?’ He couldn’t remember how to get there, a route we’d done hundreds of times. That’s when I knew there was a problem,” says Kirsty.

A doctor’s appointment confirmed something wasn’t right. Roy was invited to do a memory test, which he passed, though not with flying colours. Doctors were sure a man of his intellect should have performed better. Subsequent tests revealed similar results, and eventually a CT scan in November 2022 revealed Alzheimer’s.

“A letter arrived,” recalls Kirsty, 50, “saying ‘please don’t come in alone’, and as soon as I saw that, I knew it wasn’t going to be good news.

“I remember driving to the appointment, thinking ‘there’s no way we come out of this feeling good – either he has dementia or we don’t know what is wrong with him’.”

Their consultant’s bedside manner left something to be desired. “He said: ‘everyone dies of something, this is just what you die of’ – he really said that,” laughs Roy.

‘We’re a very tactile couple but we became like limpets in the first few months’

Though he was diagnosed at 66, Roy’s dementia is considered young-onset as he first started having symptoms while he was 65, in 2021. He was lucky to get diagnosed when he did because in accounts the couple have heard from other dementia patients, young-onset cases have often been dismissed as ‘stress’.

“From that moment neither of us wanted to be in a different room from the other,” says Kirsty. “We’re a very tactile couple but we became like limpets in the first few months.

She adds: “We were clinging on to each other for grim death. We kept saying ‘we’re not going to let it dominate our lives,’ but it was the first thing either of us thought about when we woke up and the last thing we thought about when we closed our eyes at night. It was really hard.”

To look at the couple today, sitting on their sofa in a cosy sitting room, their beloved 15-year-old “pain-in-the-ass” black-and-white cat demanding attention, you’d be forgiven for not seeing anything amiss. Both are gregarious and funny, bouncing off one another as they speak, frequently finishing each other’s sentences.

The truth is though, that Roy’s short-term memory is “mostly shot,” he says. “Some things are just totally gone. Sometimes I can’t remember the names of people I know.”

Kirsty coped by going into “full-blown organisational mode”. Roy was diagnosed that November, and by New Year’s Day, the couple had redone their wills, organised a power of attorney, and every other practical step they could think of.

All the documentation sorted, Kirsty proposed to Roy. They were married six months to the day after Roy was diagnosed. “I didn’t want to hang around any more,” Kirsty says.

But, once the dust had settled, the wedding cake eaten, an expanse of time stretched out before them. “We had no way of knowing how fast Roy’s Alzheimer’s would progress, how long we had,” Kirsty says. “It was a complete and utter fear of the unknown.”

Roy had always been a passionate runner and Kirsty was concerned to see that since the diagnosis, he’d lost confidence. “During a walk one day, we had a conversation and Kirsty suggested I do a marathon,” says Roy. “I knew we wanted to raise money for a charity, but we didn’t know which one it would be.”

As it happened, they were visiting the Scottish Game Fair near Perth and happened to bump into Dr Amy Lloyd, who was there to raise awareness of Race Against Dementia, one of the charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The charity, founded by Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart, sponsors early career scientists at the forefront of dementia research in the hope of finding a cure.

“Amy was just really lovely and passionate about what she was doing,” enthuses Kirsty. “We had a really lovely half-hour conversation about the charity’s work, its aims, and by the end of it we knew that we needed to raise money for them.”

Hoping to maximise donations, Kirsty created a Facebook page: Roy’s Race Against Dementia as a hub to share Roy’s training efforts, what the couple were doing, and some of the challenges associated with his diagnosis.

“Initially it was just for our friendship group but it’s been growing and growing, more and more people are reading about it and reaching out to me,” says Kirsty. “I’m trying to reduce the stigma. I’m trying to make people know it doesn’t define who Roy is, it doesn’t define who I am, it doesn’t define us. We’re so lucky. We have an amazingly fantastic life, it’s just a bit more challenging now than it was before.”

‘Memories are important but living in the day is far, far more important’

Roy has run the Barcelona marathon and the Dublin marathon, already raising £3,900 for the charity. Next year he’ll run the London marathon and is planning a sponsored 64-mile community hike around the Cateran trail in Scotland with anyone who’d like to get involved, aiming for a £25,000 donation to Race Against Dementia.

“The medical advice is that running is good for my dementia,” Roy explains. “I don’t really notice my symptoms. To me, I’m the same as anyone else, except I can’t remember things from the past, even yesterday. We make jokes about it, it’s normal for us. I don’t get lost when I’m out running any more. I think it’s a case of working out the limitations on me and finding my ways around them. I did a seven-mile run today, I did a half-marathon distance yesterday and it’s fine.”

It does seem to have a positive impact on his memory, agrees Kirsty. “If he runs 13 miles, his memory is better for the rest of the day, but he does need more sleep because his brain is fighting the illness; that’s where it shows. It can be a double-edged sword. Roy’s memory is much worse if he is overtired or stressed, so it’s a constant juggling act to get it right.”

The couple have also kept up their contact with Race Against Dementia’s Dr Lloyd in her lab, which they were able to visit in early December.

“It made me so proud to see her work,” says Kirsty, taking a breath and wiping a tear from her eye. “Will her work help us? Probably not. Will it stop another couple sitting here in 10 years? It might. And if it does then we’ve done something. We’ve raised a little bit of money, which will mean some other couple doesn’t have to go through this. That just feels really, really good.”

Kirsty continues, “We just have to find a cure. When I was looking at the research that Amy does, I was thinking ‘how do you keep your motivation?’ Everything just takes a really long time and there are so many failures. I asked her and she said ‘yeah, it’s hard but that just inspires me to work harder.’

“She’s inspirational. If there are 20 research fellows like her who are working for Race Against Dementia then we have a fighting chance.”

The truth of the matter is that Kirsty is probably correct. The World Health Organisation has set a target of 2030 to find a cure for dementia and that may well be too late to spare Roy the ravages of the disease, if it does indeed happen at all.

But while many might despair, Roy and Kirsty don’t see themselves as characters in a tragedy.

“I don’t think about the future,” says Roy. “Not because I want to ignore it; just because whatever happens will happen. I’m 68 in January. I’ve not done badly, it’s been a good life in many, many ways. I hope it will continue for quite some time yet. I know I’m going to go downhill at some stage. I’ve read Wendy Mitchell’s books and she’s quite inspired me in that she continues to lead as normal a life as you can despite her diagnosis.”

As for Kirsty, it’s about living in the moment. “Memories are important but living in the day is far, far more important,” she says. “I wake up every morning and I feel lucky that we are living our best lives, we’re having fun, we’re surrounded by the strongest and most supportive friends who continue to treat us like normal. We’re constantly working out new adaptations to make our lives run smoothly, which is challenging but we’re very much enjoying it too.”

Kirsty urges other patients with dementia to consider taking part in a clinical trial. Ultimately, she says, the first person to be cured will be someone taking part in a trial created by someone like Dr Lloyd.

Roy advises other patients not to be bound by fear. “Dementia hasn’t held me back in many ways,” he smiles. “I’m living my life much as I always have done, I’m just a bit more forgetful. The main thing I’d tell people is this: once you get over the initial turmoil of someone getting it, then you should just continue with the life you wanted to lead as much as you can. Take advantage of all the opportunities in front of you.”

