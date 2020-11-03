I Got A Hot-Pink Buzzcut & This Is What I Look Like Now

Going from a curly ‘fro to a buzzcut is a drastic transformation for anyone, but for Jessica Garcia, the latest Hair Me Out star, a big chop wasn’t quite enough. “This is cute,” Garcia said of her low-fade haircut. “But, it needs some extra razzle-dazzle.” Garcia’s definition of “razzle-dazzle” meant bleaching her dark-brunette hair platinum blonde and dyeing it hot pink.

It wasn’t her first rodeo in the hair color department, either. Prior to her latest transformation, Garcia has dabbled in green, purple, orange, and red hair. “I’ve also done blonde and 30 shades of brown,” she says. However, she hoped that entering hot-pink territory would help her feel “refreshed” and “lively.”

Dailey Greene, the H2 salon owner in Brooklyn, helped bring Garcia’s hot-pink hairstyle to life. Greene mixed powder highlighter with developer to transform her hair into a pale yellow shade to start the process. After shampooing, she treated her hair with Olaplex before toning her hair. Once Garcia’s hair was blonde, Greene painted her custom color throughout her strands, section by section, for the most saturated result. To finish her look, she used foaming mousse to keep her buzzcut slicked down.

Garcia’s final result was a vivid hot-pink buzzcut, a far cry from her naturally dark hair. Green recommends a monthly color refresher in the salon to maintain her look, but notes that it isn’t impossible to upkeep a similar color at home. “She can maintain her color by going to the beauty supply store and getting a demi-permanent or semi-permanent dye that is close to her new color,” Greene explains. While browns and blondes are having a moment for fall, we admit: Garcia’s intense pink makes a strong case for going bright year-round.

