‘He’s got it.’ How Hornets forward JT Thor’s work ethic helps him evolve as a player

Roderick Boone
·4 min read

When the scripted portion of a workout session is over, nearly everyone scatters to various whereabouts, punching the virtual time clock in their brains.

But JT Thor is almost always among those who remain.

Whether it’s an off-day practice for the Charlotte Hornets, or a morning shootaround preparing for game action — like Wednesday night’s matchup with Houston at the Toyota Center — Thor gets it in. The second-year forward uncorks jumpers from long range repeatedly, trying to refine a shot that will help him become a better all-around player and wade through the NBA grinder.

“You have to make sure are staying sharp, make sure your mind is right, make sure you are ready for the game,” Thor said Wednesday. “It’s a tough schedule, it’s a tough season. So, each day you’ve got to live it like coach said. Live this season. That’s what we are trying to do on this road trip.”

The Hornets have been besieged by a rash of injuries through the season’s midpoint, creating a revolving-door and forcing coach Steve Clifford to juggle the lineup. Clifford has turned to Thor plenty, and the 20-year-old is handling the workload, improving incrementally and absorbing as much as he can in his limited minutes.

Although he played in the Hornets’ past 11 games leading up to Wednesday, Thor hasn’t logged more than 17:10 in any of them, making it a chore to get into a good flow on both sides of the ball.

“The guy to be honest with you, who to a certain degree is getting screwed, is JT Thor,” Clifford said. “I’m subbing him in a way — and he knows it and his teammates know it — just so we can keep more balanced lineups on the floor. He’s playing four minutes sometimes, three minutes sometimes. You can’t possibly be productive offensively with those minutes.

“He gets the minutes, but the way they are broken up, there’s no way. When I told him that, he said, ‘Hey, I know this isn’t about me.’ So, that’s why he has a chance to be a good player.”

Thor is understated, and can come across as the quiet type. But hearing that kind of support from Clifford, and the acknowledgment of his sacrifices, is a boost to the psyche.

“Mentally, it means everything,” Thor said. “Because knowing coach trusts you, it allows you to work harder. When someone is in your corner, it just makes you trust your work and keep working.”

That’s what Thor’s been doing, and the results are beginning to show. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the lanky 6-foot-9, 210-pounder has connected on 50% of his overall attempts — including 50% from 3-point range. He had also made at least one 3-pointer in seven straight games before the streak ended Saturday against Boston.

Defensively, his length causes havoc. The Hornets’ allow 11.1 points fewer per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor, which represents the third-best mark on the team.

“He goes in the game, just like (Monday), we function, we execute,” Clifford said. “He’s on top of everything. He’s about the team. He’s not worried about how many shots I’m going to get this or that. … But he helps us because we he’s in there, we play well. He knows what’s going on. He’s smart and he’s a good, good defender.”

That unselfish approach and penchant for honing his craft has won over Thor’s teammates, too. The Auburn product has already appeared in as many games this season as he did a year ago, and the Hornets are fully aware of the things he’s done behind the scenes over the nine-plus months following his rookie campaign.

“He’s put a lot of work in,” Cody Martin said. “He’s been here pretty much all summer and you can just tell he’s made leaps in his game on both ends of the floor. He’s going to be a really, really good player and he’s going to continue to grow. He’s like a sponge, man. He’s open-minded, he’s willing to learn, he’s willing to listen and I think that is just a part of his game. You can just tell he’s a hard worker. Some people just have it, some people don’t. He’s got it.”

And keeping that same mindset is going to be important as he moves forward.

“I feel great,” Thor said. “I’m just trying to get acclimated to my role better, just having fun out there and getting more comfortable.”

