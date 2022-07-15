I Got ‘Glow Lights’, Summer’s Alternative To Balayage — & I’m Obsessed

Darcy Brown
·5 min read

It’s no secret that the world — including me — is obsessed with achieving a summer glow right now. This year, brightening ingredient vitamin C has become the most sought-after in skincare, and tutorials mastering the art of dewy makeup are taking over TikTok. It was only a matter of time before haircare got the glow memo. Forget highlights or balayage, because ‘glow lights’ are about to become your must-have hair colour.

Something about warmer weather makes me want to lighten my hair. After a long, cold winter, I always think that my hair appears so dark. A brunette by looks but a blonde at heart, balayage has always been my go-to ask in salon as it strikes a balance between my two alter egos. That was until John Frieda’s expert colourists Zoë Irwin and Nicola Clarke changed the game with this buzzy new hair colour technique.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naoko Sofia Patrizia Scintu (@naokoscintu)

What are glow lights?

“Glow lights give you an amazing illumination that’s instantly very youthful,” explains Zoë. “Think of it as a mixture of beige and gold tones next to something ashier.” These varying tones of blonde add a natural luminescence as well as dimension to the hair. It creates, as Nicola describes, a “beachier, surfy version” of the standard face frame and is softer at the top rather than on the ends, like a dip dye or balayage.

Kate Moss has been sporting this trend recently, most notably during her testimonial for the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. To my surprise, the model did not have a ring light in front of her face; instead, her visionary hair colourist Nicola illuminated each strand to mimic good lighting. “I wanted her to radiate that summer look you get when you’ve been on holiday,” says Nicola. Emilia Clarke, another of Nicola’s clients, has also been spotted rocking a full head of caramel-toned glow lights.

Are glow lights right for you?

If glow lights are good enough for the celebrities, they’re good enough for me. What drew me to this trend is that the result is tailored to your unique hair colour and texture. Zoë says that there is a “glow-up for everyone” and that the trend is bespoke to all hair colours, from blonde to brunette and right through to red.

“The trend isn’t about completely removing your natural hair colour,” explains Nicola, “but adding a more delicate blonde,” which is peppered throughout the lengths. To achieve the look on Kate Moss, Nicola reveals that she merged varying tones of blonde for a Brigitte Bardot feel.

If you are blessed with curly or textured hair, Nicola says that the process is similar but involves studying which curls specifically need to be picked up. “We might concentrate the blonde more on the ends around the face,” she adds. “You could scatter a few around the front and in certain points where the light hits, for example the hairline. Then you could tip the ends with blonde.” Nicola says that there isn’t a texture or hair type which can’t have a glow light. Rest assured, this look really is for everyone.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicola Clarke (@nicolaclarkecolour)

What happens during glow lights?

“I want to look like Kate Moss,” I told my hair colourist, John Clark at Nicola Clarke at John Frieda. He knew exactly what I meant, having worked alongside Nicola and Zoë for years. But Nicola advises that bringing in images is always the best way forward, especially if you’re wondering how to ask your hair colourist to achieve this look.

John’s colour palette for me consisted of two blonde tones and two sheer glazes. He applied the blonde colours to dry hair around the perimeters, using the lighter of the two around my hairline. The darker blonde was reserved for the tips and throughout the body, and the colour was teased into my hair using backcombing. Zoë explains that this is the reason why you won’t ever get that ’90s, stripy look. John was careful not to touch the top of my hair as he wanted to keep my brunette essence intact.

After sitting with the colour for 45 minutes, we moved to the backwash. The glazes were then applied to clean, wet hair. Glazes are sheer, demi-permanent colours and John explained that using them is ”like adding lip gloss to lips”. The glaze was left for longest on the roots to add depth and for less time on the hairline to keep it soft. John then rinsed it over the ends to create further dimension. Overall, the process took around two hours.

How do you maintain glow lights?

I am completely obsessed with how this look turned out. I have never taken my hair this light before and it was scary at first but I honestly feel like a total beach babe — and my inner blonde is thanking me. I’m really glad I did it. My hair looks radiant and the golden blonde has framed my face, softened my features and brought out my eye colour. In other words, it’s enhanced my whole look, so it’s safe to say I really have glowed up!

I was pleased to discover that the maintenance of glow lights is pretty simple. Nicola clarifies that she colours Emilia Clarke’s hair with glow lights four times a year. “If you top up the colour every six to eight weeks, it’ll look consistently good,” she says. If you are like me and tend to colour your hair only once or twice a year, John assured me that I could leave it to grow out and it would continue to look fresh. With regular moisturising hair treatments, my hair is set to have a lasting and healthy, sun-kissed glow.

Thanks to its unique tailoring to your hair colour, I think glow lights is the perfect way to enhance your natural hair colour and to achieve a gleaming result that you can be really happy with for months on end. Take this as your sign to give it a try this summer.

Refinery29’s selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Got TikTok’s 'Bangs With Benefits' & I Love It

The '90s Bun Is Everywhere — Here's How To Do It

Hair Frosting Is Replacing Balayage In Top Salons

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Should Montreal be the permanent home for the NHL draft?

    With lots of discussion around the future of the NHL draft, why not stick with what works? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Montreal as a forever home.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.