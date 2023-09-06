Got A Garden Gnome? We've Got Bad News For You

No, it’s not beginning to look a lot like Christmas. If you’re big on home security and keeping unwanted visitors out of your home (who isn’t), it’s probably good to know burglars have begun using toy gnomes as a ploy to help them locate potential new targets.

North Wales police, covering South Flintshire, have advised residents to be wary of “gnomes” appearing in their gardens. News journalist Max Foster sums it all up pretty well here:

There’s a gnome way this is real…

Police believe these gnomes are being used as a “calling card” by criminals who monitor homes on how long it takes residents to remove them. If it’s remained in the garden for an extended period, burglars will take that as a ‘sign’ that the residents are away.

“We are aware of a report of individuals in the Broughton area leaving Christmas gnomes in residential front gardens,” the police said in a recent Facebook post.

“We would advise residents to be vigilant and ensure their home is secure.”

The warning was followed by a previous community alert to residents, which reported two males walking around Somerford Road in Broughton last Friday.

The males were “behaving suspiciously, looking at properties and throwing/placing items into residents’ front gardens, one such item being a small soft toy gnome.”

This isn’t the first time gnomes have been used by criminals

In 2017, police from Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand said that about 300 garden gnomes were stolen by an organisation to sell on and fund drug trading.

“They are taking these items to hock off for methamphetamine.” Sergeant Cam Donnison said at the time.

If you’re wondering how to protect yourself from this potentially harmful trend, you might want to invest in CCTV and alarm systems (all available on Amazon).

Keep your property visible to ensure these criminals have nowhere to hide, and stay vigilant on the potential arrival of any unwanted gnomes in your garden – the quicker you see one and remove it, the less chances you are of being at risk.

Related...