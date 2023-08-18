Got fruit flies? Here are six ways to get rid of them

Fruit flies can be an annoying problem year-round, but they're most common in the summer and fall, because they love ripened fruits and veggies.

Here are six ways to keep them away.

1. CLEAN FREQUENTLY

Fruit flies aren't a fan of clean surfaces, so make sure to wipe away crumbs and residue from sugary drinks right away. Fruit flies will also gravitate towards food particles left behind in the sink.

Females lay their eggs inside fruit or on surfaces that contain residue that's overripe or rotting. A female can lay up to 500 eggs at a time, and they hatch a day or so later.

Once you've spotted your first fruit fly, it's a good sign to start cleaning.

Some other tips related to this include:

Storing produce in the fridge.

Throwing out overripe fruits and veggies right away.

Taking out the garbage regularly.

Rinsing produce as soon as you get it home, to wash away any potential eggs and/or larvae.

2. MAKE AN APPLE CIDER VINEGAR TRAP

Fruit flies are attracted to the smell of vinegar. You can make a DIY trap by pouring a small amount of apple cider vinegar into a glass and covering the opening with plastic wrap, kept in place with a rubber band.

Poke small holes in the plastic cover. The flies will be able to enter the glass but they won't be able to get out.

fruit fly - GettyImages-174766622

File photo: Getty Images.

3. YOU CAN ACHIEVE THE SAME RESULT WITH DISH SOAP

If you don't use plastic wrap in your home, you can make a similar trap by adding a few drops of dish soap to the vinegar, and leaving it in an uncovered jar on your counter.

When the flies land on the concoction, the soap will weigh them down and they will drown.

4. ADOPT A CARNIVOROUS PLANT

Experts say a carnivorous plant like a pitcher plant, venus fly trap, or a sundew will help keep fruit files and other insects out of your kitchen.

venus fly trap - GettyImages-175525625

A Venus fly trap. Courtesy: Getty Images.

5. USE RUBBING ALOCHOL

Filling a bottle with rubbing alcohol and spraying the flies can be just as effective as a pesticide. The mist will kill them, and they can then be wiped away with a damp cloth.

6. REPEL FRUIT FLIES WITH HERBS

Fruit flies dislike strong smells and you can repel them by grinding up, or hanging, fresh herbs in your kitchen. Lavender, basil, mint, and rosemary are said to be effective.

