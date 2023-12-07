Got broken or unused holiday lights? Here’s how and where to recycle them in Elk Grove

It’s that time of year again when street corridors, homes and businesses are draped with LED Christmas lights and other holiday-themed decorations.

Some have had lights up since Halloween, or perhaps from Thanksgiving. Many will continue to keep their decorations through the start of the new year.

However, at some point, the time will come when it’s necessary to remove the added lighting, and many people will stash their lights in their garages or in storage until next season.

For those who won’t be keeping their lights and plan to dispose of them, the city of Elk Grove is asking residents to recycle their lights, whether they are broken or no longer wanted.

Lights can be recycled at Elk Grove City Hall, 8401 Laguna Palms Way. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Another location to recycle decorations is the Special Waste Collection Center, 9255 Disposal Lane. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

Large holiday decorations, including inflatables and sculptures, will only be accepted at the Special Waste Collection Center.

Artificial trees, lighted or not, cannot be recycled, according a new release from the city.