Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3

·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night.

Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.

Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight games. Daniil Tarasov gave up four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in the second period for Elvis Merzlikins, who finished with five saves.

The Blue Jackets were 0 for 5 on the power play to fall to 0 for 20 on the season.

Gostisbehere put the Coyotes on the board 24 seconds into a Columbus penalty at 9:24 of the first with a wrister from the right circle, his second power-play goal of the season.

Kassian made it 2-0 with 4:08 remaining with a double-tapped wraparound pushed under Tarasov’s left skate.

Columbus killed off a 5-on-3 situation in the second period to fire up the crowd, but Gostisbehere settled them down with his second goal of the night at 7:42 to make it 3-0.

Guenther’s power-play goal extended the lead with 4:38 left in the middle period for his seventh point in six games. That was the last shot Tarasov faced as Merzlikins came in and gave up a goal to McBain at 2:10 of the third to make it 5-0.

Gaudreau put Columbus on the board at 6:45 of the third period, scoring off his own rebound in front of the net for his sixth point in seven games.

Johnson got his third goal in three games with 2:36 left, extending his point streak to four games.

Crouse had an empty-netter with 20 seconds left, and Columbus responded 11 seconds later when Peeke scored his second of the season.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Winnipeg in their home opener on Friday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Boston on Friday night.

Nicole Kraft, The Associated Press

