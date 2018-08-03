Gossip: Zaha 'demands move to Chelsea', Man Utd 'offer Martial for Lewandowski', Alderweireld 'to run down Spurs contract'

Could Wilfried Zaha leave Crystal Palace for the second time?

Wilfried Zaha has been very nice about it really. He committed his future to Crystal Palace last summer when others would have fled, presumably after being convinced that Ronald de Boer was a tactical genius destined to lead the Eagles to Champions League glory.

But the winger’s patience can only stretch so far, and this time the Eagles’ attempts to convince him that Roy Hodgson really is the man who will finally bring the Premier League title to Selhurst Park are not cutting it. Wilfried is off – and Chelsea will be his destination.

This, at least, is according to the Mirror, which says Zaha has told his Palace teammates he is “determined” to quit the club and wants to make a big money move to Stamford Bridge.

It would not be the first time this has happened, of course. Zaha already quit the club for a big-money move in 2013 when he signed for Manchester United, although that didn’t work out very well.

But this time his stock his higher and his powers are at their peak. The Eagles have reportedly offered the Ivory Coast international an improved contract worth £120,000 a week, but he has rejected it and “may lodge an official transfer request”.





United want to swap Martial for Lewandowski

Another pacy winger keen on a move is Man Utd’s Anthony Martial, and the Frenchman may get his wish by securing a transfer to Bayern Munich.

The Mirror says the Red Devils, loathe to sell Martial to another English side, have instead “offered” the 22-year-old to Bayern Munich in part-exchange for Robert Lewandowski, who they have been trying to sign for about 25 years.

The Germans are interested in the proposal, as is the unsettled Lewandowski, but they do not want to pay the £70m price tag United have placed on Martial. At least, that’s what a “source” told the tabloid, if you believe that kind of thing.

Alternatively, German paper Bild says United have asked for Bayern defender Jerome Boateng in exchange for Martial.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to land a centre-back before the transfer window SLAMS SHUT, but it looks unlikely to be Toby Alderweireld, who the Sun says will run down his Tottenham contract and leave the club for free if he does not secure a move to Old Trafford this month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is desperate to keep goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the club and is “set for talks” to persuade the Belgian to stay (Star). The Blues have rejected a £31m offer from Real Madrid for the shot stopper (Express).

Elsewhere, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will seek a loan move abroad if he does not feature in Sarri’s first team at the start of the season (Times), Everton face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg for the Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo (Sun) and Bournemouth have been told to pay £30m for Levante’s Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma (Sun). And they probably will, because Bournemouth buying players for £30m is exactly the kind of thing that happens these days.