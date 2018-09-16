Gossip: United 'to swap Dybala for Pogba', Inter Miami 'to sign Messi' and more

Paul Pogba during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on September 15, 2018 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Against Watford yesterday, Paul Pogba’s first-half display impressed. As Manchester United dominated in the almost-London suburbs, Pogba’s strength and technique pinned Watford back through the middle. The goals came from elsewhere, but there were flashes of the skill that convinced Jose Mourinho to bring him back to the club.

In the second half, it was back to the bad old ways. Pogba was slow to chase down loose balls, and his passing was inconsistent – one brilliant through ball, but more than one ponderous and wayward effort.

The Pogba who United need to stay and the Pogba that wants to leave, all over the course of 90 minutes.

READ MORE: Lukaku wants improvement from ‘sloppy’ United

READ MORE: The only thing I don’t like about Smalling is his hair – Mourinho

READ MORE: Shaw to make Manchester United return in Champions League

A resolution might be in sight, and it’s one that could suit all parties. The Sunday Mirror believes that Juventus want to bring back Pogba to Italy, where he would team up with Cristiano Ronaldo to make the most marketable side in Europe.

In exchange, United would pocket £50 million, enough to cover the cost of a central defender to partner new explosive striker-defender Chris Smalling. Coming with the cash would be Argentine Paulo Dybala, 24.

The playmaker will be 25 by the time of a January swap, and would give United the creativity they have been missing after Pogba’s underwhelming second spell in the north of England.

The question now is whether Ed Woodward will countenance losing his biggest marketing asset, and whether he will lend support to a manager he has repeatedly undermined since failing to sign Toby Alderweireld in the summer. The move makes a lot of sense on the surface, but the political machinations at Old Trafford might be too complex to overcome.

Story Continues

READ MORE: De Rossi keeping MLS door open but won’t leave Roma as ‘scum’

READ MORE: Impulsive fans should trust me, says Simeone

READ MORE: Bayern chief Hoeness slams ‘sick and stupid’ Bellarabi

David Beckham to sign Lionel Messi?

David Beckham was often the most impressive member of the Class of ‘92. A Liga win with Real Madrid, a groundbreaking move to MLS, then spells at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. As part of his move to the US, he was given a slice of a future franchise, which is being realised as Inter Miami.

In order to launch the new Inter with a zesty bang, the Mail on Sunday claim the club have identified a target for their 2020 launch season: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. Messi will be 33 at the time of the proposed transfer, with a year left on his deal in Spain. That might be an opportunity for the US club to strike a deal that allows Barcelona to step away from the big-money deal they have given their captain.

There’s one obstacle: Messi has often talked of a plan to end his time in football by playing in his home country, Argentina. Given the strained relationship between club, national team and player right now, that might no longer be a consideration.

Chelsea monitor Aleksandar Mitrovic

One minute Rafael Benitez wants you out of his club to raise funds for Newcastle United, and then the next you are being linked with one of the Big Four in the Premier League.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic fell out with Benitez in their time together in the North East, but impressed with Fulham in the Championship, securing a permanent deal to start life again in the top flight.

The Sunday Mirror think that Maurizio Sarri sees Mitrovic as a potential replacement for either the ageing Olivier Giroud or the uncertain Alvaro Morata, though he would doubtless cost more than the £22m Fulham paid for him this summer.

Mesut Ozil’s future in doubt

Some rumours are like zombies. They appear to die but simply can’t be expunged from existence. Nicolas Gaitan to Manchester United is perhaps the most resilient, but the new challenger is the suggestion Mesut Ozil could jump ship to the same club.

Despite scoring for Arsenal on Saturday, The Sunday Express states that Jose Mourinho continues to monitor the unrest between Unai Emery and Ozil. The only thing that we can be sure of is that Ozil-Mourinho is a rumour that will work forever, or at least until they both retire.