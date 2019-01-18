Gossip: Tottenham 'revive' interest in Barcelona's Malcom, West Ham have 'two bids rejected for striker'

Tottenham have made contact with intermediaries over the signing of Barcelona’s Malcom

Harry Kane’s injury has forced Tottenham Hotspur into reassessing their January transfer window plans and revisit their interest in Malcom.

Barcelona only signed the winger from Bordeaux in the summer, when Spurs were also keen on a deal, but he has struggled at the Nou Camp.

The Independent report that Barca are making Malcom available on a six-month loan deal, with the view to making it permanent in the summer. The £44m fee will test Spurs’ resolve though.

Kane’s injury has coincided with Heung-Min Son’s absence due to the Asia Cup and Spurs look short of options upfront.

While Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura can all fill in as a striker, or a false nine role, it appears that Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino will delve into the transfer market.

Real Betis striker Antonio Sanabria is another option and has a £30m release clause – the 22-year-old was on Spurs’ radar when he moved from Roma in 2016.

West Ham have bids rejected

West Ham have had two bids for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek rejected

West Ham have seen two bids for Genoa hotshot Krzysztof Piatek rejected, according to The Mail.

Piatek has enjoyed a stunning start to life in Italy, after moving from KS Cracovia for just £4m in the summer, netting 19 goals in 21 games.

The 23-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from across Europe as a result, with Genoa slapping a £45m price tag on his head.

AC Milan are said to be eyeing up Piatek as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, who is set to sign for Chelsea on loan until the end of the season.

Real Madrid have also been linked and the Genoa president has conceded they will have to listen to offers.

Callum Wilson and Maxi Gomez are the other two strikers named by the Mail as potential signings for the Hammers.

Chelsea doing the business

As well as Gonzalo Higuain’s imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine is set to cost the Blues £31m, but would add some much needed strength in depth to their midfield.

Paredes impressed during his time at Roma before moving to Russia and Maurizio Sarri is a fan.

Chelsea are closing in on the £31m signing of Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes

The Higuain deal is expected to go through, but he would need to be registered before Midday if he is to feature in the squad when Chelsea visit Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Aaron Ramsey has signed a £300k per week deal at Juventus and will move when his Arsenal deal runs out in the summer.

Chelsea will offer Callum Hudson-Odoi £70k per week to try and fend of interest from Bayern Munich, while Manchester United are set to double Marcus Rashford’s wages to reward his recent form.

Celtic are eyeing a loan move for Scottish international Scott McTominay, but Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he won’t leave the club this January.

Liverpool want Schalke’s USA midfielder Winston McKennie, but a move for the 20-year-old would not happen until the summer.

Leeds United have rejected a bid from Crystal Palace for their teenage winger and academy product Jack Clarke.