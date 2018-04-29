Gossip: Tottenham 'plot £150m triple swoop', Chelsea 'step up Alderweireld chase', Man City 'block Arsenal Vieira move'

Gossip: Tottenham are chasing De Ligt, Milinkovic-Savic and Immobile, according to reports

Sergey Milinkovic-Savic. A copy and paste of a name if ever there was one. But soon we may all have to learn how to spell it unaided, and even pronounce it properly, because (Ctrl C, Ctrl V) Sergey Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly coming to live in England.

A couple of days ago we were told that Tottenham were planning to sell half their team to raise money for new players. Today we learn who those new players will allegedly be – and one of them is (Ctrl C, Ctrl V) Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian midfielder, frequently linked with Manchester United, will be targeted by Mauricio Pochettino this summer along with his Lazio teammate Ciro Immobile, says the Sunday Mirror.

Spurs are apparently ready to spend a “bank-busting £100m-plus” on the duo, but they won’t actually have to bust any banks to do it. They will simply sell Mousa Dembele, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Victor Wanywama, who between them are expected to fetch around £170m.

(Ctrl C, Ctrl V) Milinkovic-Savic, 23 and Immobile, 28, have been “well scouted” by Tottenham’s “top spies” (Chas and Dave?) in the last few weeks and capturing either player would be considered a “coup”.

Pochettino is also being linked, in the Sun on Sunday, with a move for Ajax’s “wonderkid” defender (Ctrl C, Ctrl V) Matthijs De Ligt. The 18-year-old Dutchman is seen as a “long-term replacement” for Alderweireld and could form the Premier League’s youngest central defensive partnership with fellow ‘yoof’ Davinson Sanchez. Risky.





Spurs ‘braced’ for Chelsea Alderweireld bid

As for Alderweireld, the unsettled defender has once again been linked with a move to Spurs’ Champions League-spot-chasing rivals Chelsea, who are set to take on Man Utd and Man City to sign the Belgian.

The Sun on Sunday says the Blues want to make the 29-year-old centre-back the “cornerstone of their defence”, although they would need to overcome years of “bad blood” between the clubs to make the deal happen. The last player Chelsea signed from Spurs was reserve goalkeeper Neil Sullivan in 2003, and the last outfield player was Micky Hazard (Eden’s dad) all the way back in 1985.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s attempts to lure former captains Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta back to north London as manager could be scuppered by Man City. The Sunday Mirror says the Premier League champions will rebuff any attempt by the Gunners to poach Etihad coach Arteta, while they can also prevent Vieira leaving New York FC, even though that sounds like it should be nothing to do with them.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are set to double Mohamed Salah’s salary to £185,000 a week to fend off interest in the Egyptian from Europe’s top clubs (Sun on Sunday), Leicester are lining up Newcastle’s Rafa Benitez to replace Claude Puel as manager at the King Power Stadium (Daily Star Sunday) and Everton are set to listen to offers for Wayne Rooney as part of a Goodison Park summer clearout that will also involve manager Sam Allardyce and chairman Bill Kenwright (Sunday Mirror). Quite right too – Kenwright has offered nothing this season.

