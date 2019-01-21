Gossip: Tottenham 'looking at West Ham's Andy Carroll', Eden Hazard 'to force summer move to Real Madrid'

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is on Tottenham’s wanted list as they wrestle with an injury crisis

Tottenham Hotspur are set to turn to West Ham striker Andy Carroll to solve their injury crisis.

Dele Alli limped off with a hamstring problem yesterday and with Harry Kane out, Son Heung-Min at the Asia Cup and Lucas Moura still hampered by a knee problem, Spurs are thin on the ground going forward.

According to The Sun, Spurs are looking at Carroll, who has managed just 137 games for West Ham in five and a half years, as a short-term option.

The former Liverpool striker’s deal at the London Stadium runs out in the summer, meaning he could be available for as little as £2m.

It would be an unlikely move, however, given Mauricio Pochettino’s admission that Spurs may not sign any players in the window and Carroll does not fit the profile of what they look for either.

Fernando Llorente is the only recognised fit striker in the squad and will continue to lead the line, unless Pochettino decides to utilise Erik Lamela or Moura, if he’s fit, as a false nine.

Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson is another name mentioned, but his £40m price-tag is too much for the North London side.

Eden Hazard’s future

Eden Hazard will look to force a move to Real Madrid in the summer, not mid-season as it will disrupt Chelsea.

The ongoing saga surrounding Eden Hazard and whether he’ll stay at Chelsea or move to Real Madrid continues.

Spanish paper Marca report that Hazard will not move to Spain in January, but has decided he wants to complete a dream move in the summer.

He will not sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge in preparation for the move, although he does not want to upset Chelsea halfway through a season and push for a transfer.

Hazard is keen to end his stay at Chelsea on good terms, which a move in the summer window would allow him to do.

Gonzalo Higuain’s move from Juventus to Chelsea is set to go through this week and he could be in the squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Spurs, while there are reports Emerson could move the other way.

AC Milan will sign Genoa hotshot Krzysztof Piatek, paving the way for Higuain’s loan to be cut short and his move to Chelsea to go through.

Barcelona president will travel to Holland to try and convince Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong to choose them over PSG – Manchester City are also keen on the midfielder.

James Rodriguez does not want to move to Arsenal and wants to see out the remainder of his loan at Bayern Munich. The Gunners had been tipped with a loan move for the Real Madrid forward.