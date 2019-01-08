Gossip: Sevilla offer Morata LaLiga lifeline, Fabregas move delayed, Arsenal chase Carrasco

Sevilla want to sign Alvaro Morata in a deal worth £40m.

Sevilla are keen to end Alvaro Morata’s unhappy spell at Chelsea.

The LaLiga club have held talks with the Blues about bringing the striker to the south of Spain and are willing to pay £5m to take Morata on loan, plus another £35m to sign him permanently in the summer.

However, Chelsea will only let Morata go if they can bring in a replacement this window and boss Maurizio Sarri is still casting admiring glances at AC Milan’s Gonzalo Higuain.

The Blues are keen to replace the supposedly departing Cesc Fabregas; Zenit’s Leandro Paredes and Cagliari’s £45m-rated 21-year-old Nicolò Barella under consideration.

However there is hitch with Fabregas’ move to Monaco. Having agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 club and tearfully bid farewell to Stamford Bridge, the midfielder is just waiting on the clubs to actually agree a transfer fee as the Blues hold out for £10m.

The midfielder looks to have played his last game for the Blues and is tipped to link up with his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry

Meanwhile, the Mirror report Aston Villa’s on-loan striker Tammy Abraham didn’t turn up to training on Monday as he tries to force a move back to the Premier League with Wolves.

Busy January for Arsenal?

The Gunners are reportedly keen to replace the outgoing Aaron Ramsey – who has been offered £45m over five years to sign with Juventus – and the injured Danny Welbeck.

Unai Emery has urged the club to find the cash to bring in Denis Suarez. Barca are willing to let the winger go on loan, as long as the Gunners pay £20m to sign him permanently in the summer.

Arsenal have also leapfrogged Milan in the race to sign former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

The 25-year-old joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang a year ago but is apparently keen on a return to Europe. His £170,000 a week wages could prove a stumbling block however.

Heading the other way could be Mousa Dembele, as Beijing Guoan have offered Tottenham £11m for the midfielder who is out of contract in the summer.

Finally, West Ham are interested in signing Inter Milan’s 22-year-old striker Gabriel Barbosa on loan.

And Tottenham flop Clinton N’Jie could be in line for a return to the Premier League with Burnley, Cardiff, Fulham and Newcastle all interested in signing him from Marseille.