Gossip: Rose 'fancies PSG move', Kane and Salah 'turned down Real Madrid', Pep 'wants Kaylor Navas'

Sneak pictures appear to show Danny Rose’s shirt in the PSG dressing room – as he is quick to point out

A propos of exactly nothing, Danny Rose it seems “would be open” to a move from Tottenham Hotspur to French champions Paris St-Germain this month.

The 28-year-old left back clearly no longer fits into manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and is ripe for a change before the European transfer window “slams shut”.

But having already turned down a loan move to Bundesliga outfit Schalke, Rose appears far more happy with the prospect of some nailed-on trophies in Ligue 1 – thus “reveal” the Evening Standard.

PSG’s biggest attraction is possibly they have their own ground and are not facing the prospect of a road show to fit fixtures in around pre-booked NFL matches, Badly Drawn Boy concerts and wedding fairs.

There are no quotes to back up the story though and Rose has not been seen scouring Paris estate agency windows or brushing up on his French at night school.

Meanwhile, it looks like “contract rebel” Toby Alderweireld could be staying with Spurs after all.

The 29-year-old’s days looked numbered after an apparent spat with the gaffer but that rift now seems to be healed.

Talksport pundit Jim White chirped: “I’m told this morning there are no offers on the table at Tottenham to be considered either for Danny Rose or for Toby Alderweireld.”

He clearly does not read the Standard with regards to Rose but both publications agree that Alderweireld will be staying after his recall to the side and subsequent display against fast-fading Fulham.

Harry Kane was within touching distance of leaving Tottenham for Real Madrid in the summer after they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

But the World Cup Golden Boot winner “turned them down”, as did Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah it seems – at least, according to El Pais – in Spanish – but you had better get your translator at the ready if you don’t speak the lingo.

Another emerging Iberia-based yarn claims that Manchester City are “contemplating” a raid on Real Madrid for their Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 31, following the bad injury to Chile international Claudio Bravo, 35 (AS – in Spanish).

It is only an emergency loan move though. The European champions have replaced Navas ‘twixt sticks with ex-Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois.

Keylor Navas tries on a blue shirt for size

Joe Hart must be thinking “what might have been now” after his move to Burnley from City but Pep Guardiola was more likely to turn to Joe Corrigan, Pat Jennings or Loris Karius than big Joe in all honesty.

In other news, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are “in talks” over Belgium forward Divock Origi (ESPN) and Chelsea apparently need to convince midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, that he has a big role to play from the Stamford Bridge bench and should stay rather than actually play every week and further his England career (Mirror).

The Sun reports that Wales defender James Collins, 34, is in line for a shock return to West Ham just months after being released by relegation-haunted Hammers and the Standard claims that Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will loan out attacker Jason Puncheon once the 32-year-old has fully recovered from his knee injury.

And to kick off our exciting referee transfer news slot, former Premier League official Bobby Madley is set to emigrate to Norway after suddenly resigning from the best league in the world (Mail) and could well be popping up in the Oslo Senior Division – if they can a-fjord him, that is…