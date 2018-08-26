Gossip: Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale, PSG could make £100m bid for Spurs star

Roman Abramovich is ready to sell up at Chelsea.

It seems Roman Abramovich has finally got tired of shelling out the cash at Chelsea and has reportedly put the club up for sale.

The Sunday Times is leading with the story across its front page, sports and business sections this morning in what would be a record-deal for a football club.

Russian billionaire Abramovich wants more than £2billion to relinquish control of the Stamford Bridge outfit – nice money if you can get it.

That’s the figure the oligarch has already turned down after being approached to buy the team as recently as June by Britain’s wealthiest man Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe has a personal fortune of £21bn. That dwarfs Abramovich’s wealth of £9.3bn – how does poor old Roman afford his heating bills on that, eh?

The ruthless Russian is looking for a sum that vastly eclipse the £790million paid by the Glazer family in 2005 when they bought Manchester United.

READ MORE: The history of record breaking transfer fees

READ MORE: Revealed: the world’s most valuable sports teams

In order to rake in the cash, Abramovich has hired the same US investment bank who helped Man City sell a 13 per cent stake in the club to Chinese bidders in 2015.

Chelsea’s rapid growth in the years that followed their initial 2003 takeover was bankrolled by extravagant spending in the transfer market.

SUNDAY TIMES: Bobbies on beat slashed by a third #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/d57H6pYf4Y — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 25, 2018





Abramovich has largely kept his chequebook in his wallet in recent times, although the £71.6m deal to sign Spanish goalkeeper Kepa did raise eyebrows.

Story Continues

The clues that he is ready to sell the club have been there after he pulled the plug on the club’s stadium expansion plans following his failure to obtain a new visa to work in the UK.

Chelsea, unsurprisingly, have declined to comment.

PSG ready to raid Tottenham for Eriksen

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen reacts REUTERS/Dylan Martinez.

Tottenham fans have endured enough misery lately – but PSG don’t care and appear ready to inflict another blow.

Mauricio Pochettino didn’t spend a single penny on transfers this summer as the club became the first team in Premier League history not to make a signing.

Fans’ mood was worsened by the news that their new stadium has been hit by delays.

Now, the Daily Express is claiming that big-spending PSG want to make one more big splash in the market before the European window slams shut on August 31.

READ MORE: The staggering amount Ronaldo earns for one Instagram post

READ MORE: The 10 worst kits in English football this season

Christian Eriksen is one name on their shortlist of two midfield recruits and the Parisians are said to be preparing a £100m offer for the Dane.

But don’t worry too much Spurs supporters because the article claims they will only go for Eriksen if they are unable to clinch a deal for Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

Martial set to stay, Mbappe transfer latest and more





Anthony Martial has accepted he will be staying at Manchester United despite Jose Mourinho’s wishes to see him removed from Old Trafford (The Times).

Aaron Ramsey is set to make Arsenal sweat by waiting until January before opening talks over a new contract (Mail on Sunday).

Real Madrid’s dream of signing Kylian Mbappe is all hinging on the outcome of a financial fair play investigation being carried out at PSG (AS).

READ MORE: Michael Owen’s shock tea and coffee confession

READ MORE: 14 of the best Premier League loan signings

Eden Hazard would have moved to Real if Zinedine Zidane had remained in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu (Talksport).

And confused Nabil Fekir says only Liverpool will ever know why his transfer to Anfield fell through at the last minute (Liverpool Echo).