Gossip: Real Madrid 'have not given up' on signing Hazard this month & want a Spurs star to replace Modric

Eden Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid all summer.

It’s very nice that Premier League clubs amiably agreed to close the transfer window early, but it does somewhat leave them vulnerable to attack from the football superpowers of the continent, who could feasibly swoop in to buy their best players before the end of the month and leave them with no means of signing an overpriced replacement.

Real Madrid, for instance, are reportedly planning a twin aerial raid on London as we speak – with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and/or Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen both being lined up for moves to the Bernabeu.

For the Chelsea fans who sighed with relief when the window closed on Thursday with Hazard still a Blue, it could be time to brace themselves for one final terrible burst of life from the monster at the end of the horror movie.

READ MORE: Six talking points from Saturday’s action

The Sunday Express says Real are “refusing to admit defeat” in their pursuit of the Belgian playmaker and are “preparing” a £200m bid to lure him to Spain this month, which is apparently £50m more than they were willing to pay previously.





Hazard has continued to “stall” on signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge and is currently receiving several Whatsapps a day from former teammate Thibaut Courtois urging him to join him in the Spanish capital for some tapas and a cuddle.

Real want Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min speaks with Christian Eriksen REUTERS/Eric Miller

As for Eriksen, the Sun on Sunday says he is also being targeted by the European champions – not as an alternative to Hazard, but as the successor to Luka Modric.

The Croatian has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in recent weeks and Danish playmaker Eriksen is allegedly Real’s “No 1 choice” to replace him if he leaves.

The 26-year-old has also been involved in some protracted contract talks with Spurs but is yet to sign an extension and has two years on his current deal.

Story Continues

READ MORE: 10 summer signings that didn’t make much sense

READ MORE: Transfer window winners and losers

Meanwhile, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and his assistant Thierry Henry are in the frame to replace Leicester City manager Claude Puel, who the Sunday Mirror says has two games to save his job – which doesn’t sound like the most productive way to start the season.

Thierry Henry's first professional goals for Monaco in 1995.pic.twitter.com/DoO7ZeEule — 90s Football (@90sfootball) August 11, 2018





Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the £100m-rated Barcelona forward Ousmane Demble (Mundo Deportivo), Manchester United are set to appoint a director of football for the first time in the club’s history (Observer), West Ham’s 22-year-old Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes is set to join Fiorentina on loan (Sunday Express).