Gossip: Real Madrid 'eyeing Mbappe and Neymar' deals, Maguire's new Leicester deal and more

PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could be on their way to Real Madrid, according to reports.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

What is the first thing you think of when you see those names? If you associate them with Paris Saint-Germain, then you are wrong. For the purposes of this quiz, anyway.

The correct answer is: Real Madrid. That’s right. No, I won’t be taking reviews or appeals.

The duo have been perennially linked with a move to Los Blancos for the best part of two decades years now and AS, delightfully, are not disappointing us ahead of the return of club football.

According to the Spanish outlet, the LaLiga giants have £330million to spend on a big signing or two, which seems to be an awfully specific transfer figure.

And, actually, that’s even more specific in the original €372m budget specified. Happy days.

The powerful, attacking duo are tempting Florentino Perez into a big move for the pair – although given they’re both at one of the richest clubs in world football, that could take some bid.

And it may not be entirely plain sailing for Julen Lopetegui’s men anyway, who are considering renovations to the Bernabeu.

Well, provided those costs are not as ostensibly crippling as Arsenal’s move to the Emirates was, or as problematic as Spurs’ move is proving to be, that shouldn’t be a huge issue.

Maguire to stay at Leicester?

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the last window was the seemingly inevitable move of Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

The Leicester defender impressed with England and Jose Mourinho was desperate for the towering centre-back, only for a move to not materialise.





Maguire penned an extension with the Foxes and that has come without a release clause, according to the Express.

Ah well, back to the negotiating prowess of Ed Woodward. What’s the worst that could happen, eh?

Sterling’s big pay day?

Remember Raheem Sterling putting off contract talks until after the World Cup for want of a bigger deal?

And remember that time it didn’t *quite* come off as planned due to an ordinary World Cup?

Well, it seems the former Liverpool and QPR attacker has decided to settle with requesting just an additional £100k per week.

At least, that is according to the Times. The deal could see him become one of the highest-paid players at City, where he has shown bursts of supreme form under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea and Man Utd target available?

Elsewhere, Roma are looking to negotiate the release clause out of Kostas Manolas’ contract. The imperious defender is a target for both Chelsea and Manchester United.

West Brom are yet to decide whether to complete a move for the most Championship signings available in Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin.

And finally, Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to keep Nacho Monreal at the club while having also warned Mesut Ozil to ‘up his game’.