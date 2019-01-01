Gossip: Ramsey 'set for Juve for £138,000 a week' but Ozil 'to stay' as Chelsea to resist Hudson-Odoi offers from Germany

Gunner get going: Aaron Ramsey may be leaving in the January window

Juventus are ‘in talks’ to sign Aaron Ramsey -and a move could happen within weeks.

The Arsenal midfield has no future at the Emirates after contract talks were aborted in the summer.

That means the Wales midfield is a free agent in May and has sparked a bidding war with no fee required.

The Sun say Juve have tabled a four year £138,000-per week offer for the 28-year-old.

But one player set to stay with the club in the transfer window is Mesut Ozil.

ESPN say he has no interest in a loan move and will do what it takes to earn back his place in the Arsenal team.

The same source suggest Paris St-Germain’s French midfielder Adrien Rabiot will not consider a switch to Tottenham.

Chelsea have no interest in selling Callum Hudson-Odoi despite huge German interest.

German interest: but Chelsea don’t want to make the same mistake as City

Sky Sport say a £20 million offer from Bayern Munich, one of three Bundesliga clubs desperate for the 18-year-old, has been knocked back.

The Blues will only entertain offers over £30 million for the England U21 prospect – and refuse to make the same mistake as Manchester City did with Jadon Sancho.

West Ham are keen to add more faces in January after offering terms to ex-Manchester City player Samir Nasri.

Huddersfield Town will not go down without a fight – according to the Daily Mail they will splash the cash in January, with chairman Dean Hoyle saying he has “ no intention of letting the club sleepwalk into relegation”.

Fulham will listen it offers for penalty kick rebel Aboubakar Kamara, 23, after he ignored manager Claudio Ranieri’s orders on Saturday.

Middlesbrough and Leeds United are both monitoring the situation.