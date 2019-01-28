Gossip: Rabiot 'rejects Spurs' to chase Liverpool dream, Giroud 'may return home'

Adrien Rabiot hasn’t played for PSG since December 11 and is available for free in the summer.

Fresh from being knocked out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in consecutive games, Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a further blow with Adrien Rabiot apparently rejecting their overtures.

The PSG midfielder is out of contract in the summer and available on a free and Spurs were thought to be leading the race for the 23-year-old.

However, the France international is reportedly stalling on moving to the new White Hart Lane because he’d rather join Liverpool.

It is claimed ‘Rabiot has always seen himself playing for the Anfield giants’. There’s just one snag – Jurgen Klopp isn’t in the market for midfield replacements.

PSG could be about to sign his replacement this month. The runaway Ligue 1 leaders are set to test Everton’s resolve for defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Sky Sports say the French champions have tabled a bid of just over £21.5m for the Senegal international, who is understood to be eager to move to the French capital even if his current employers are not so keen to let him go.

Meanwhile, after failing to impress at Aston Villa earlier in the season, Yannick Bolasie is angling for a move to another Premier League club.

Previous employers Crystal Palace are rumoured to be interested along with Burnley, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Olivier Giroud has hinted at a future away from Chelsea after the Blues signed Gonzalo Higuain last week.

“If the club decides to get another striker, like Higuain, it will certainly darken my future at Chelsea,” he told French broadcaster Canal.

“I’ve never said no to a return to France. Lyon and Marseille are two great clubs. My priority is to stay in the Premier League though.”





Birmingham have rejected an £8m bid for striker Che Adams from Southampton. The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals in 28 games this season and is believed to be of interest to as many as a dozen Premier League clubs.

Leicester are targeting Belgian wonderkid Youri Tielemans. The 21-year-old midfielder was one of the world’s hottest prospects at Anderlecht but has struggled since moving to the south of France.

The Foxes are hoping to give him a fresh start in the east Midlands, as current midfielder Andrien Silva wants to leave, having not started in the Premier League since the opening day.

With just two appearances in the Football League Trophy for West Ham this season, 20-year-old defender Reece Oxford is set to be on the move for £8m. Nottingham Forest or Eintracht Frankfurt are both vying for his signature.

New Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is planning a clearout in the Potteries by transfer listing high earners Peter Crouch, Bojan and Darren Fletcher.

Finally, Liverpool’s youngest ever scorer Ben Woodburn has returned from his loan spell at Sheffield United but could be about to return to the Championship with Hull.