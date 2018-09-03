Gossip: Neymar 'hands Arsenal and Chelsea surprise boost', David de Gea 'set for huge new Manchester United deal'

Neymar has been fairly quiet since his World Cup appearances with Brazil.

You know who we haven’t really heard from lately? Neymar.

The Brazil starlet has somehow remained well clear of the headlines in recents weeks. And maybe that is due to his post-World Cup leave, and maybe it isn’t.

Either way, rumours of a Real Madrid move for the Paris Saint-Germain magician fell short of the mark as transfer deadline day came and left, with the forward remaining in France.

And now, just a matter of days later, he’s been talking about his future. Or so the Daily Express will have you believe.

According to the paper, an insider has revealed his love for London – and ruled out a move to either Manchester City or Manchester United.

Harsh, all things considered. Which flair player would not want to play under Jose Mourinho right now?

But it could provide a boost for Fulham, West Ham, Crystal Palace , Arsenal and Chelsea.





Meanwhile, The Sun are reporting United keeper David de Gea will pen a new deal worth a whopping £350,000 per week. Not bad for a goalkeeper who has barely touched a football since May.

The same outlet are reporting that Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is set for a move to China – and one last pay day – in January.

And Brazil ‘defender’ Marcelo wants to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, according to El Confidencial.